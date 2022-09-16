Observed between Sept. 15 and Oct. 15 each year, National Hispanic Heritage Month, also known as Latinx Heritage Month, commemorates the achievements and contributions of the Hispanic community to U.S. history and culture.
Throughout the next month, the Hispanic Student Association at the University of Georgia is making the celebration and representation of Hispanic culture on campus a priority.
Elisa Fontanillas, a co-president of HSA, said she is excited about the organization’s plans for the month, with more programming planned than any other time of year.
“I think Hispanic Heritage Month here at the University of Georgia offers us the ability to really hone in on what it means for us to be Hispanic at a PWI,” Fontanillas said. “I think it's so important that we have so many things happening during this month and it's also just fun to have so many events going on.”
A kickoff event on the first day of the heritage month started off the celebrations, followed by several programs such as Dance Week, which will be held throughout next week, starting with a Folklorico Workshop on Sept. 19.
There will also be a guided tour of the Latin American Ethnobotanical Garden on Sept. 28 to give students the opportunity to learn more about the garden and a garden cleanup event is scheduled for Oct. 1.
Fontanillas said several collaborative events are also planned, with partnerships with the Muslim Student Association, Native American Student Association and the Fillipino Student Association.
The final and one of the largest events, Noche Latina, will be held on Oct. 22 in Tate Grand Hall to close out the month, according to Fontanillas.
“Our goal this year is to just push out as much visibility across campus as we can,” Fontanillas said.
Yamilet Anariba, a sophomore music education major, has been a member of HSA since coming to UGA her freshman year. She said she received information from the organization before school started welcoming her to the university and decided to get involved.
Anariba is the daughter of a Hispanic immigrant. She said the heritage month is an important time for her to remember and preserve her family’s culture and legacy and embrace diversity within the Hispanic community.
“The month is really important because it allows people to see what other heritages there are within the Hispanic community. There's all types of different traditions, cultures, and we're not all just one blanket Hispanic, we are diverse and very vast,” Anariba said. “It just means a lot to me to know that my mom, and also other generations, are not forgotten.”
Anariba said she wants to use this time to advocate for and encourage more Hispanic representation, particularly in the fields of music and music education.
“I believe that we should be more present and represented, especially in music,” Anariba said.
Fontanillas said that HSA’s main purpose on campus is to highlight Hispanic students and what makes the community special. Hispanic Heritage Month offers the organization a chance to further honor the community embracing what makes it unique.
“This month is an opportunity for us to just do as much as we can as possible for ourselves, but also for our community,” Fontanillas said. “To showcase what our culture is, and how diverse being Hispanic and Latino actually is.”
More information about HSA’s upcoming events will be posted on the UGA Involvement Network and on their Instagram throughout the next month.
Upcoming Hispanic Heritage Month events
|Event
|Date
|Time
|Location
|Folklorico workshop
|Sept. 19
|7-8 p.m.
|The Intersection
|HSA Zumba class
|Sept. 21
|7-8 p.m.
|Lake Herrick Pavilion
|Dance choreography workshop
|Sept. 23
|7-8 p.m.
|Adinkra Hall
|HSA General Body meeting
|Sept. 27
|8-9 p.m.
|Zell B. Miller Learning Center, Room 248
|Latin American Ethnobotanical Garden tour
|Sept. 28
|9-9:45 a.m.
|UGA Latin American Ethnobotanical Garden
|International Coffee Hour
|Sept. 30
|11 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Memorial Hall Ballroom
|Ethnobotanical garden cleanup
|Oct. 1
|9 a.m.-1 p.m.
|UGA Latin American Ethnobotanical Garden
|"Latinos Becoming Muslim" event
|Oct. 3
|7-8 p.m.
|Zell B. Miller Learning Center, Room
|Dia de la Raza
|Oct. 10
|5-7 p.m.
|Tate Plaza
|HSA General Body meeting
|Oct. 11
|8-9 p.m.
|Zell B. Miller Learning Center, Room 248
|Futbol Fiesta
|Oct. 14
|5-9 p.m.
|Jack Turner Softball Stadium
|Noche Latina
|Oct. 22
|6-9 p.m.
|Tate Grand Hall