While the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t subsided, many of the limitations it posed are easing. Restaurants are reopening. Colleges are allowing faculty and staff to return to campus. In May, the national unemployment rate dropped from 14.7% to 13.3%. Thousands of people have gathered to protest police violence in streets that were empty just a few weeks ago. For some, COVID-19 might feel like just a distant dream.
For UGA couples separated by COVID-19, however, the reality of the pandemic is ongoing. The days before spring break would end up being the last days some couples got to see each other for months. During the pandemic, couples miles apart and just down the street from each other have faced a new reality: not being able to see each other.
Olivia Breen is a sophomore intended advertising major from Boston, Massachusetts. She and her boyfriend, Harrison Smith, a junior marketing and finance major who lives in Alpharetta, Georgia, have been dating since January. Breen said they were planning on doing long-distance over summer break, but the pandemic forced the couple into a distanced relationship a couple of months early.
The two have kept in touch throughout their long-distance stint by texting during the day and FaceTiming and watching movies at night, Breen said. Smith works, so she doesn’t like to keep him busy all day, she said. Even though technology has helped them keep in touch, it hasn’t been easy.
“Honestly, it's just kind of hard missing each other and being together physically,” Breen said.
While Breen lives a thousand miles from Smith, couples even just 45 minutes away from each other have been forced into long-distance style relationships due to the premature ending of the spring semester.
Sophomore theater major Mira Ratchev, who lives in Atlanta, and rising junior Cody Whitlock, a poultry science and agricultural business major who lives in Newnan, Georgia, have only seen each other a couple of times since spring break.
When the couple was still at UGA, they were “spoiled,” Ratchev said. They were able to eat meals together, hang out in each other’s dorm room and spend more time together. Despite not being able to see each other in person, the two have stayed close by talking on the phone every night for a few hours and sending Snapchats, Whitlock said. They also created a list of restaurants to go to and movies to watch together to help them look forward to the future.
College students who’ve found themselves in long-distance relationships — because of COVID-19 or other reasons — may take comfort in the fact that many of their peers have been through the same thing. In a study from 2013, researchers Li Crystal Jiang of the City University of Hong Kong and Jeffrey Hancock of Cornell University found up to 75% of college students have engaged in long-distance relationships at some point. The same study suggests long-distance relationships can form stronger bonds than face-to-face ones.
“The long-distance couples try harder than geographically close couples in communicating affection and intimacy, and their efforts do pay back,” Jiang said, according to a news release about the study.
Breen said doing long-distance has made her relationship with Smith stronger. During their time apart, they’ve been able to grow independently and put more trust in each other; the distance has made them a better couple overall, Breen said.
Ratchev also said being physically distanced from Whitlock helped strengthen their relationship. Now when the pair gets to see each other, it feels really special, she said.
“I do think distance can make the heart grow fonder a little bit,” she said.
Whitlock said he was unsure if the distance has made the relationship stronger, but it has emphasized different parts of their relationship. It’s allowed him to feel more grateful for certain aspects of the relationship, he said.
Even after the pandemic subsides and couples, friends, students and professors can gather once again on campus, college students will continue to engage in long-distance relationships. The couples we spoke to offered some advice for students who end up in long-distance relationships in the future.
Whitlock said he’s realized it’s important to set up a routine, such as creating a set time to call each other. Even when he and Ratchev think they have nothing to talk about, they always find something to talk about, he said. It’s easy to feel like you’re in a rut when doing long-distance, so it’s important to continually reach out to your partner, Whitlock said.
Breen said it’s important to keep yourself busy so you aren’t constantly thinking about missing your significant other. She also said it’s important to do things for yourself and let your partner have their own space.
“I think just having trust and letting each other grow independently is a really important thing while trying to stay connected,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.