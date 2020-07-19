Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the music industry in Athens has taken a hard hit with the closing of music venues and canceled concerts. However, local musicians are determined to rise back up. Sixteen artists and groups performed on July 18 at #LoveShack, the live and streamed concert event hosted by Nabo Realty at Southern Brewing Company.
#LoveShack was designed by Southern Brewing Company, Live Wire Athens and Aubrey Entertainment to raise money for AthFest Educates, a non-profit organization committed to sustaining music and art education for children and Nuçi’s Space, an organization which provides health resources for musicians.
All of the proceeds from the ticket sales, donations and e-ticket sales for the live stream went toward AthFest Educates and Nuçi’s Space, the concert announcer said at the live event.
“Our goal is to help Athens, GA cover the gap in live music created by the pandemic,” the #LoveShack team said on its website.
Guests who attended the live event were encouraged to stay socially distanced from each other and follow acceptable outdoor event guidelines, according to the #LoveShack website. Each artist who performed live brought their own microphones to adhere to safety guidelines
The streamed version of the concert continuously switched back and forth between the live concert at Southern Brewing Company and bands who pre-recorded performances from their own backyards or homes.
Performers included former B-52s member Cindy Wilson, John Berry and Thayer Sarrano. Five artists performed during the event, some of which appeared live for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic and shutdown of music venues. The other 11 performances were pre-recorded concerts.
BlackNerdNinja, a local hip-hop artist, streamed a pre-recorded performance from inside his home with his merchandise as his background. The energy in his performance was as if he were performing in front of a live crowd.
“I haven’t played live since March,” Kevn Kinney, one of the live performers, said after casually fumbling with the chords.
Kinney performed a lighthearted song about being “pre-approved and pre-denied” for the junk mail he receives from credit card companies, which received cheers and laughs from the crowd. He then took a more somber turn by quoting the late John Lewis, who died the night before on July 17.
Sarrano surrounded herself with plenty of greenery and bulb lights for her outdoor pre-recorded performance. She used an echo-like voice effect to give her a sensual and dreamy sound. Although her scenery was eye-catching and intriguing, her voice was in opposition with her calm and serene tone filling the atmosphere.
Cindy Wilson from the B-52s performed from her house with her son playing guitar, and she performed with the intent to support Nuçi’s Space and AthFest Educates, she said during her performance. Even while sitting in the comfort of her chair, her room was filled with colorful lights and she sang passionately.
Underground Springhouse ended the live event with feel-good, beachy music to fit the hot July environment. The band’s carefree emotions and musicality were fitting for the scene as it was a casual event for fellow music lovers.
By the end of Underground Springhouse’s performance, fans’ yells and cheers could be heard even over the music in the live stream.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.