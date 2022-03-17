In honor of St. Patrick's Day, many people are likely to wear clothing with shamrocks on them, which are three-leaf clovers with cultural and historical significance to Ireland. But others might sport items with four-leaf clovers on it, a symbol of luck and rare to find in nature.
A University of Georgia researcher and student discussed why the clovers are scarce and difficult to spot in a recent UGA Today press release.
There is one four-leaf clover for every 5,076 three-leaf clovers, according to the website Share the Luck.
Vincent Pennetti, a plant breeding, genetics and genomics doctoral student at UGA, said in the release both genes and the environment contribute to a clover producing four leaves. Though it is unknown how exactly the factors interact with each other.
Ten years ago, a team of UGA researchers led by Wayne Parrott found the genetic markers that produce four leaves in a white clover.
Although it is helpful to know the markers for the four-leaf trait, it still doesn’t always appear, even if the clover has the right genes.
Parrott noted how particular the elements have to be in order for clover to produce four or more leaves.
“If daylight or temperatures aren’t right, you won’t see it,” Parrott said in the release.
Pennetti has been interested in the rarity of four-leaf clovers for a long time. He breeds clovers in his basement under a LED lamp. With advancements in gene-editing technology like CRISPR, Pennetti believes a four-leaf clover could be created in a lab one day.
Until then, he said in the release it’s nice there is still a mystery element to the search for four-leaf clovers.
For those hoping to find a clover, Pennetti shared a few tips in the release on doing so.
Searching for four-leaf clovers at a high vantage point is most ideal. This allows for better visibility of the tops of clovers so different patterns can more easily be identified.
“Never go on your hands and knees,” Pennetti said in the relase. “You’re going to waste so much time.
One must also try to look for a difference in the typical triangle pattern of three-leaf clovers. If it’s a square, according to Pennetti, the lucky clover has been found. But, sometimes people may think they have found a four-leaf one when in fact, it was three-leaf clovers stuck together.
Pennetti advises against lingering in one clover patch for too long. Moving around will improve the results of a search, though, it is ultimately a “pattern game.”
“It’s either going to be there, or it isn’t,” Pennetti said in the release.