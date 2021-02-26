Lunar New Year celebrations come to a close today with the Lantern Festival, a celebration that takes place 15 days after Lunar New Year, which is also the day of the first full moon in the new lunar cycle.
The Lantern Festival is commonly celebrated by moon gazing, solving riddles and lighting lanterns. People might also celebrate the festival by eating sticky rice balls with sweet fillings like syrup, red bean paste or black sesame paste, called tang yuan.
The festival has been celebrated for 2,000 years in China, and it is often linked to Emperor Ming of the Han Dynasty. Ming, an advocate of Buddhism spreading throughout China during this time, called for palaces and households to light lanterns out of respect for Buddha and his teachings, according to a February 2021 article from Vision Times.
More Lantern Festival traditions include jumping rope and crossing bridges. During the Ming and Qin dynasties, jumping rope was said to be a way to jump into the new year. For women, walking across bridges in white clothing was said to be a way to protect against illness in the new year, according to the Vision Times article.
Despite Lunar New Year celebrations coming to an end, there's a lot to look forward to in the coming year. This Year of the Metal Ox will be a year of hard work, but also a potentially lucky year for working on relationships and finding new career opportunities, according to thechinesezodiac.org.
To celebrate this year’s Lantern Festival, you can grab a friend to look at the full moon, practice solving riddles or grab a copy of the February 2021 special edition of The Red & Black, which includes patterns to cut out and assemble your own paper lanterns.