Athens’ new local business The Rushmore will celebrate its grand opening in the heart of Athens’ Five Points neighborhood this Thursday at 1 p.m.
This is not the typical lodging that is found in Athens — each of the 14 suites in The Rushmore is uniquely curated by local design firm Metal + Petal and named after a town in Georgia. The project is by ATH|BNB owners Candice and Cameron Treadway, both of whom sought to bring in personality and luxury to Athens’ newest accommodation.
“We've got 14 suites, and we wanted to make them the nicest 14 nicest suites in town,” Cameron Treadway said. “We've invested a lot in our designers and making it really a luxury brand — everything from the furniture to the linens to the bathrooms is really brand new, even though it's still an old historic house.”
The Rushmore has partnered with The Café on Lumpkin to provide guests with high-end breakfasts and afternoon tea and coffee, Cameron Treadway said. As University of Georgia graduates and Five Points residents, the owners wanted to work with local businesses to innovate the bed and breakfast and support their community
From Fargo to Juliette, the different aesthetic styles of each room will provide guests with a unique experience that can vary from stay-to-stay.
“All of the [room] names are very relevant to their style,” Candice Treadway said. “Some are more masculine or more feminine. A lot of our suites have fun wallpaper and fabric and really beautiful tile work in every room. For example, Oxford is one of my favorites. It appears to be black in color, but not completely. It has a wood bed [and is] very masculine, and we just felt like the name was super suiting.”
Guests are also welcome to enjoy the decor and comfort of the entire house, as there are common spaces throughout The Rushmore which add to the feel of a home-setting, Candance Treadway said.
Thursday’s official grand opening will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1 p.m. and a public open house until 4 p.m. Candice and Cameron Treadway, Mayor Kelly Girtz, Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Katie Williams and Chamber President David Bradley will be present at the ceremony and share some brief remarks.
The Treadways envisioned The Rushmore to be an accommodation that makes a name for itself in Athens. Inviting their guests to sit back, relax and enjoy a uniquely modern spin on the traditional bed and breakfast, the entrepreneurs named their business “The Rushmore” to reflect the significance of this new installation to the Athens community.
“When we acquired this building, our vision for it [was that] we really wanted it to be a landmark, not only in Five Points but really in Athens,” Cameron Treadway said. “ I think [the name] Rushmore speaks to it being a landmark, and not only that, but the Five Points area is really the highest point of elevation in Athens.”
The grand-opening event will take place at The Rushmore at 1175 S. Milledge Ave. As the first luxury, modern bed and breakfast in Athens, according to a press release, guests attending the celebration are sure to explore an Athens’ lodging experience like never seen before.