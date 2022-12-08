Christopher Mobley is expanding their popular clothing store to Athens.
Christopher Mobley is a family-owned and operated Southern clothing store that has been in business for three generations. Originally, the store was known as Mobley & Sons, specializing in suits and formalwear.
Eventually, a new take on the store, Christopher Mobley, was founded near the campus of the University of Alabama. The newer store was founded by none other than Christopher Mobley, the son and grandson of the original store owners.
Mobley hoped to reach a new audience of young professionals with more casual athleisure styles. His goal was, according to the store website, to have connected stores, but promote different styles.
Now, Mobley is bringing his family’s store from Tuscaloosa, Alabama to Athens.
“We expect to really hit the college-age market and young professionals,” Mobley said. “We specialize in gameday gear, but also in golf wear and athleisure. Think that young professional who is an entrepreneur, wears AirPods and plays golf in the afternoon.”
Haynes Waldo is from a small town outside of Athens. He was previously employed by the clothing store while he was a student at the University of Alabama and still continues to shop their styles.
“Working for Christopher Mobley was different than working for a big corporate chain,” Waldo said. “They are really big on relationships and being involved in the local community.”
Naturally, opening a storefront at the University of Georgia was the next step after the success of the first Christopher Mobley on a college campus.
“We've just always loved the kind of energy and excitement and fun that being in a college town brings,” Mobley said. “We carry our own Georgia logo. The online traffic that we've received from cities like Athens and Atlanta gave us the heads up that this could be a city that's interested in not only our Georgia product but other products as well.”
Despite the historic rivalry between the store’s hometown campus in Alabama and their upcoming location in Athens, Mobley sees the city as an ideal location for the growing company.
“Getting to see a store local to Tuscaloosa make ground near where I am from is pretty exciting,” Waldo said. “A store that does offer more of an experience versus just another place to shop is going to be great for Athens.”
The new store prides itself on its one-of-a-kind product and customer experience. This is what they hope will set them apart from the boutiques and shops in Athens.
“A big part of their brand is that they carry stuff that other stores don't have. I think people are going to see a new variety of brands and styles come in. It'll do very well in Athens,” Waldo said.
Mobley summed up the company’s mission as they seek to expand their success in Athens.
“We're going to kind of try to take what our families built over the last 50 years and really take it to the next level. That first big step is Athens, Georgia,” Mobley said.
Tentatively, shoppers should expect to see the new store open in mid-December at 700 Baxter Street.