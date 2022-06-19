On Friday evening, the sun began to set on Athens as eager moviegoers made their way to the Lyndon House Arts Center to attend an outdoor film screening of “Harriet” in honor of Juneteenth.
The event was held as a part of “19 Days of Juneteenth," a series of events organized by the Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services Department and ACC Inclusion Office to celebrate and honor Juneteenth this year.
The screening was held on the grassy lawn next to the Lyndon House Arts Center. Most attendees brought lawn chairs, blankets and snacks for the event. The venue played jazz music as the audience set up their seats and settled in for the evening.
ACC Leisure Services Marketing Specialist Aimee Cheek helped organize the series of events for “19 Days of Juneteenth” and thought that an outdoor screening would fit perfectly. ACC Leisure Services also hosts a series called Movies by Moonlight where they play outdoor film screenings in different places in Athens, and this film screening goes along with it.
“During the time of COVID-19, outdoor film screenings became really popular and are still really popular, so we wanted to continue on in that tradition,” Cheek said. “We have the Movies by Moonlight series and we felt like this would be a great addition to the Juneteenth celebrations.”
This is the first year of the “19 Days of Juneteenth” series, which came alive to host the mountain of ideas that the ACC Leisure Services and ACC Inclusion Office had. “There were so many different events to choose from, so we did a series,” Cheek said.
The event offered free popsicles from the popular popsicle vendor King of Pops to the attendees prior to the film. The vendor offered a variety of flavors including strawberry lemonade, pina colada, chocolate sea salt and cookies and cream.
Once the sun had set, the film “Harriet” started to play at its scheduled time of 9:30 p.m. The film is based on the true story of American abolitionist Harriet Tubman, who escaped slavery in 1849 and then rescued dozens of slaves across many expeditions by guiding them up north away from slave states.
The film was directed by Kasi Lemmons, a critically acclaimed director, and released in 2019. Harriet Tubman was played by Cynthia Erivo, who received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress for her performance.
The audience whispered amongst themselves during the movie and were engaged for its entirety. Some audience members audibly reacted to the film’s scenes that depicted racism and violence.
Local Athenian Colista Quarterman attended the film screening to participate in the “19 Days of Juneteenth” and enjoyed seeing the film. Quarterman had seen the film already before the screening but felt that she got even more out of it after watching it again.
“I was trying to just get into the festivities of “19 Days of Juneteenth” and I happened to be free to come over,” Quarterman said. “I really wanted to see the movie again too. That film gave me a sense of pride because she persevered. She was strong. She was determined.”
Once the movie ended and the credits began to roll, the audience packed their things and walked to their cars to enjoy the rest of their night.