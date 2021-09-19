The Lyndon House Arts Center is currently highlighting an almost three-month long exhibition dedicated to the late and famous willow oak tree that adorned the house's lawn for over a century.
The exhibit itself features artwork created with and inspired by the tree by a myriad of local artists. Each artist received a piece of reclaimed wood from the tree to incorporate into their art.
The willow oak tree was incredibly cherished by those connected to the Lyndon House, but was removed in 2016. It graced the entrance of the center for an estimated 150 years. The exhibit represents the tree's impact on the Athens community and those enriched by the center's galleries, studios and classes.
Beth Sale, the program specialist for the Lyndon House, emphasized the tree's impact.
"The tree was such an important part of the art center landscape for so many of the people that worked here and visited,” Sale said. “The idea of that wood coming back into the building was really important."
The gallery began on Aug. 28 and will be available for viewing until Nov. 18. Those interested can enjoy the original art and attend various virtual and in-person events. The artists and other performers, such as dancers, poets and musicians, will describe and showcase their work dedicated to the tree to bring the audience closer to their work and the experience.
The exhibition kicked off with guest curator Abraham Tesser, a University of Georgia psychology professor, introducing the Willow Oak Tree exhibit on Aug. 28 at the Lyndon House. Attendees were able to tune in virtually or in-person to hear Tesser explain the tree's history, motives that drove the gallery's creation and express how much the tree meant to him, other artists and those heavily involved with the Lyndon House.
"Over time, it became a symbol of art in Athens," Tesser said. "I would say that all of us have a connection with old trees — there's a romance about them. So when we lose one, it's kind of difficult. But when you're working with the [tree] material, and you see it up close, it makes it special in a whole new way."
Tesser is also a practitioner of studio art furniture making and has a piece in the show. His artwork is a music stand as a tribute to the Athens music scene, which "seems to extend the Willow Oak mission," according to his artist narrative for the exhibit.
Upcoming events include the Small Box Series, which features dancers, actors, spoken-word artists and more perform on a 4x4 box on Sep. 25 in-person. Following is a gallery talk with various artists on Oct. 21 and a symposium featuring virtual presentations and guest speeches covering the exhibit on Oct. 30, both over Zoom.
Topics discussed in the symposium include timber framing, narrative in sculpture and the principles of public art.
Sale elaborated on how this particular exhibit vastly differs from any other exhibit at the Lyndon House and why this project was so valued.
"We have never had an exhibit where there was a shared theme and a shared material to utilize amongst the artists, as well as had an exhibit dedicated to a tree that was once on our lawn," Sale said. "It's taking something that was once a part of the arts center and reinterpreting it in a new way to become a new part of the center temporarily."
Anyone is welcome to visit the gallery for free, with no online registration required. To attend the events, either in Zoom or in-person, those interested must register online via the center's website, Instagram or Facebook page.