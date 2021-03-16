“This is the Lyndon House Arts Center’s founding and anchor exhibit, which is an annual event 46 years in the making,” said Didi Dunphy, the program supervisor at the Lyndon House Arts Center.
This anchor exhibit is the Lyndon House Art Center’s 46th Juried Exhibition, which will feature artwork from a range of Athens residents ages 18 and older.
“This show usually represents people who are just starting their careers as artists, people who are well versed into their career as an artist, hobbyists, craftspeople, all kinds of people,” Dunphy said.
The selection for this year’s exhibition was judged by guest juror Hallie Ringle. Ringle is the Hugh Kahul Curator of Contemporary Art at the Birmingham Museum of Art, where she has previously curated the "Celestia Morgan: REDLINE and Barbie: Dreaming of a Female Future."
“It was very, very exciting to be asked and I was really honored to be included because they’ve had such a wonderful roster of curators in the past,” Ringle said.
The show initially received 720 submissions by 270 artists. Dunphy said the exhibition will feature 116 local artists and 161 works.
“[Judging the submissions] is really more a gut feeling and intuition than a checklist of things that I look for,” Ringle said. “I try to keep an open mind when looking at the work and just see the value in what the artist is trying to say and what their intent is”.
Dunphy said that these pieces will come from a range of visual mediums, including video projects, black and white photography, fiber art, sculptures and drawings. Throughout this wide range, some pieces will be more subtle while others will be large and attention-grabbing.
Ringle also was able to give merit awards to certain submissions. According to Dunphy, Ringle named 16 different awards for a total of $2,500 given. However, Ringle said there was no hierarchy of awards, and that each recipient was given equal reward based on their category of art.
The Juried Exhibition would have typically opened with a large party at the Lyndon House Arts Center, Dunphy said However this year the event had to be broken into multiple days with scheduled attendance.
“Last year we saw over 600 people over the course of two hours,” Dunphy said. “It was a fun party, but we can’t do that now.”
Lyndon House hosted preview days for the Juried Exhibition on March 11-13. Moving forward, these artworks will be available for public viewing starting March 16.