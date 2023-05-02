The Lyndon House Arts Center will display “Breathing Room,” a collection of work by artists at R.Wood Studio, through June 8. The exhibit gives artists at the pottery studio, owned by Rebecca Wood, the opportunity to showcase their personal works, beyond what they produce professionally for the studio.
The exhibit opened on April 1 and will be celebrated at a special reception on May 18. Located off of Hoyt Street in downtown Athens, the Lyndon House Arts Center holds art of many varieties. In the “Breathing Room” exhibit alone, there are paintings, photographs, drawings, prints, pottery, scavenged natural objects and even unique weavings of archival inkjet prints.
Didi Dunphy, supervisor at the Lyndon House Arts Center, said that “Breathing Room” has been in the works for over two years.
“Part of our core mission is advocating and elevating the artists’ voices here, specifically when it is promoting the arts economy and the fair wages of artists’ labors,” Dunphy said.
The exhibit is on display in the lobby’s case at the center’s entrance and in the Lukasiewicz Gallery. In the gallery, most of the pieces hang from the expansive, cream-colored walls.
The selections chosen for “Breathing Room” are diverse and without a common theme, allowing for full creative freedom for the artists.
“The title ‘Breathing Room’ allows people to interpret their placement in their professional practice, outside of employment,” Dunphy said.
In a pamphlet for the exhibit, artist Nicole Martin said that R.Wood Studio has given her “exceptional freedom, space and encouragement to develop her own ceramics style.”
This freedom of expression is evident in the works on display. Artist David Barnes’ pieces are an explosion of color, shapes and creatures. Upon closer inspection, the viewer may notice the drawings of monsters and childlike marker strokes on the paper. Barnes collaborated with his young son Owen for the pieces “Battle of the Beast Keepers,” “Dimensions Incorporated” and “City Back Beasts.”
Lyndon House Arts Center employee Shelby Little said that the father-son collaborative pieces are some of her favorites in the “Breathing Room” collection.
“Art can be scary, so it’s really nice when things are easy to connect with,” Little said.