Nancy Lukasiewicz, co-founder of the Lyndon House Arts Center, died on Feb. 1 at the age of 71. She launched Athens’ first government-sponsored community arts program.
Lukasiewicz will be remembered as a dominant figure in Athens' creative community. Her time working at Lyndon House attracted talented creatives to the city by forming a larger and more professional space for artists to showcase their work. Originally from California, Lukasiewicz moved to Athens in 1973 and received her master’s degree in fine arts at the University of Georgia, according to her obituary.
Under Lukasiewicz and her husband Ronnie’s direction, the historic Ware-Lyndon House, where the arts center is located, was restored in 1973 and then adapted to feature and host educational opportunities, community-based programs, exhibitions and resource services.
In 1994, Athens voters approved a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, which included a provision for a significant addition to Lyndon House, according to the Athens-Clarke County Unified Government website. Lukasiewicz retired in 2016 after spending over 40 years at Lyndon House where she organized countless exhibitions. She died after a long battle with cancer, according to her obituary.
Didi Dunphy, the program supervisor at Lyndon House, met Lukasiewicz when she moved to Athens. Dunphy was a community activist in the creative field before transitioning into her current role at Lyndon House. With her role at the center, their relationship expanded on both the personal and professional levels.
“Nancy was one of the first people who embraced my artistic endeavors and my arts practice in a professional and serious way,” Dunphy said.
Dunphy said one of her favorite exhibits conceived by Lukasiewicz was Roy G. Biv 8.2, an interactive art experience using eight touch screens with colored grids that allowed the viewer to select colors to be projected onto the gallery wall.
“They had this very playful, intuitive, gracious and inviting way to engage a visitor to art, whether an old hat at it or someone who has not experienced art before,” Dunphy said. “Overall, I found her attitude and curation to be very playful and very inviting.”
Lyndon House named the Nancy Lukasiewicz Award for Excellence in Fine Crafts in Lukasiewicz’s honor to be presented at each juried art exhibition, a competitive presentation of a series of artists and their work. The award has been presented annually since 2015.
Marilyn Wolf-Ragatz, the planning chair for Lukasiewicz’s memorial service, met Lukasiewicz when they both were graduate students at UGA. Wolf-Ragatz was an art major with a focus in textiles and weaving. Her first memory of Lukasiewicz was when she saw her sitting behind a loom in their weaving group.
Their friendship remained constant over the years, as Wolf-Ragatz taught Lukasiewicz’s children in middle school, their husbands became best friends and they both were members of the Athens Fibercraft Guild.
“We shared many of the ups and downs of our lives together,” Wolf-Ragatz said. “And that to me is the most important thing. We were always there for each other if we needed.”
Wolf-Ragatz said Lukasiewicz and her husband put up drywall, fixed the lighting and worked hands-on to make Lyndon House ready for its first juried exhibition. She said Lukasiewicz was extremely enthusiastic about her work with Lyndon House, and that combined with her ability to make friends easily, formed the ideal environment to attract talented artists and build a reputation for the arts center.
“She was so dedicated to art in the community, and yet one of the sweetest, most humble people you would ever imagine,” Wolf-Ragatz said. “She was just as fine a person as you could ever imagine. You don’t forget when you meet someone like that.”
In her retirement, Lukasiewicz continued practicing weaving and the fiber arts. She is survived by her three siblings, her two children, Lisa Broome and Brian Lukasiewicz, and her three grandchildren.
Lyndon House is hosting a memorial service in honor of Lukasiewicz at 211 Hoyt St. on May 15 from 2 to 4 p.m. The memorial is open to the public and will include a program of speakers, remembrances, music and a reception.