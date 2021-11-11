On Nov. 18, the Lyndon House Arts Center will open the “Curation of Self Image” art exhibit. The exhibit explores the themes of self image, particularly through the lens of social media and its ability to carefully curate each person’s online image and personality.
Kendall Rogers, a former Lyndon House Arts Center Choice Award winner and 2020 University of Georgia graduate, created the exhibition proposal to feature artists Parawita Stamm, Anjali Howlett, Lauren Schuster, Monsie Troncosco, Emmie Harvard and Alan Barrett.
Self-image and social media
Rogers found inspiration for the exhibit through the experience of comparison with social media profiles, something she shares with her friends.
“The show isn’t taking a negative view,” Rogers said. “It’s simply pointing out that everyone curates how others see them and that goes beyond social media. I would like to invite the viewer to contemplate how they curate their Instagram or invite them to see that everything on social media is carefully curated — and so you shouldn’t compare your everyday life to someone else’s curated life.”
Parawita Stamm, a 2021 UGA graduate, was approached by Rogers to feature her piece, “A Quiet Secluded Life in the Country,” in the exhibit. The piece is a form of video art featuring images of Stamm photoshopping her face to align with stereotypical ideals of beauty as inspired by a Leo Tolstoy short story.
“We hide what we want to hide and we only show what we want to show,” Stamm said. “I was really inspired by Russian literature. I was romanticizing, idealizing and yearning to be in that setting where I wouldn’t have to worry about my self image as a woman because everything was decided for you.”
Stamm, who was born in Thailand, expressed how her identity as a woman has facilitated a recognition of society’s expectations for the female appearance, while her ethnicity has influenced her perception of social media. She said her piece is centered around the male gaze.
“Especially now with social media and influencers, it’s so much easier to commodify your image, body or face,” Stamm said. “I try to make a point to specifically incorporate things from my background and gather phone footage and imagery from Thai or Asian media to give them more representation.”
Anjali Howlett, a 2020 UGA graduate, will feature framed screenshots of her personal Instagram page in a piece. She first developed the concept at the beginning of the pandemic when her use of social media increased to stay in touch with friends and family.
Howlett uses three different Instagram accounts, including a main page with photos of herself, an art page for completed work and business purposes and a “finsta” for more candid photographs.
Howlett reflected on how honestly each page represented herself and she found that her main page was “the most performative of them all.”
“Sometimes I edit those pictures on my computer and I end up using the same skills I would for digital art or graphic design, but for Instagram,” Howlett said. “There’s some conversation there about which of our posts could be considered artistic photography or art pieces even though they’re just posts.”
Alan Barrett, a senior majoring in ceramics and advertising, will have his oil painting titled “Collections” featured in the exhibit. The piece displays four friends sitting on a couch on their phones with their Instagram handles and profiles displayed above their heads.
“The idea was what’s more important, collecting friends or collecting followers?” Barrett said. “We have friends online and sometimes we pay more attention to that than the friends actually in front of us. It was calling myself out, but also kind of calling my friends out.”
Barrett made the piece his sophomore year at UGA after reflecting on how people’s portrayals of themselves on social media often differs from reality.
“I hope people can reflect on their own use of social media and how they spend time with their friends,” Barrett said. “Maybe reflect on how you spend time with people, like being present in the actual moment and not trying to convince people of something else.”
Connecting to individuals and communities
Beyond this exhibit, Rogers valued the importance of her role as a curator to bring diverse voices typically not heard to her collections while simultaneously breaking down the traditionally high walls surrounding the art world.
“There’s a lot of stuffiness around art,” Rogers said. “People don’t talk about it too much because they may be afraid they don’t know enough about art so they don’t participate in the conversation.”
Opening the same day as the “Curation of Self Image” exhibit, the “Figure Ground” and “Follow Like Friend” exhibits will also be featured at Lyndon House. Didi Dunphy, the program supervisor for Lyndon House, emphasized how the themes of cultural placement and identity will flow throughout each gallery to build off of each other.
According to Dunphy, “Figure Ground” concentrates on the composition and spatiality of figures. “Curation of Self Image” focuses on people viewing themselves through social media and “Follow Like Friend” looks at social media through a voyeuristic lens.
In exploring these themes of social media and identity, Dunphy recognized the importance of art in connecting communities through exploration of the self and meaningful interaction stemming from creative outlets.
“We have come to discover the importance of the visual arts and the creative sector and the interpretation of our humanity, particularly through all of the duress that we have experienced,” Dunphy said. “Finding ways to interact with each other as humans through the visual arts I think is crucial to our survival and enrichment, especially in our small city of Athens.”
Barrett explained that to him, art is ultimately about building a community and space where people can share common experiences. He highlighted a line to explain art’s meaning to him from the book “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous” by Ocean Vuong that states, “Is that what art is? Thinking what we feel is ours when in the end it was someone else and longing who finds us.”
“The idea is that when somebody creates a piece of art and they put it in a space, we have an emotional response to it,” Barrett said. “In the sharing of art through galleries or social media, you share your feelings, emotions and experiences with others and you will quickly learn that you’re not alone in those feelings.”
The exhibition will be open to the public free of charge during regular gallery hours. More information can be found on the Lyndon House website, Facebook or Instagram.