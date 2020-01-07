Maepole is expanding to the Summerhill neighborhood in Atlanta, according to a series of Instagram Stories posted by the restaurant.
The quick-serve restaurant, located on North Chase Street, will become part of a 11,000-square-foot redevelopment along Georgia Avenue. Summerhill, a newly-redeveloped business district between Grant Park and downtown Atlanta, is home to a number of other restaurants, including Wood's Chapel BBQ, The Little Tart Bakeshop and Little Bear.
The restaurant has yet to announce a date for the new storefront's opening.
Maepole, which opened its first location in late 2018, serves hormone- and antibiotic-free meat, grass-fed beef and and sides free of high-fructose corn syrup.
“We believe in serving real, quick, wholesome food at an accessible price point, and since opening Maepole in Athens a few years ago [2018], it has always been our vision to grow this concept beyond our hometown. We knew opening a location in Atlanta was a natural next step,” Dale said in a press release.
Readers of The Red & Black voted Maepole as the best new restaurant of 2018.
Correction: The Red & Black originally stated Maepole was owned by Hugh Acheson. Maepole is owned by Peter Dale and partners. The Red & Black regrets this error.
