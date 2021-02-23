On Feb. 27, the Georgia Museum of Art will open its latest exhibition, “Extra Ordinary: Magic, Mystery and Imagination in American Realism.” The focus of this exhibit is “magic realism,” a genre of art that emerged in the 1940s.
The genre is “often compared to surrealism, but while surrealism focuses on the life of the mind, magic realism is grounded in the real world, showing fantastical elements as a part of everyday life,” according to the Georgia Museum of Art's website.
Michael Ricker, one of two sponsors for “Extra Ordinary,” said that this confusion is what motivated him to help start the exhibition.
“I wanted to define magic realism. Because what happens is, in common usage people use magic realism and surrealism as synonyms, but they are not synonyms,” Ricker said. “Magic realism exists in direct contrast to surrealism.”
Magic realism has been historically overshadowed by abstract expressionism, which rose to popularity in the 1950s, according to the Georgia Museum of Art's website. When the idea for the exhibition came to the museum, Jeffrey Richmond-Moll, the curator for the exhibition, saw a unique opportunity to highlight the creative aspects of magical realism.
“I sort of felt it was an obligation to look at magic realism in this new light, given the fact that we had this incredible opportunity to present really just magnificent paintings and works on paper and to present many artists who audiences aren’t that familiar with today,” Richard-Moll said.
Like magic realism, many of the artists showcased in the exhibition have often been overlooked. These artists include people of color such as Eldzier Cortor and Hughie Lee-Smith, women such as Gertrude Abercrombie and Honoré Sharrer and artists from more rural areas, including Everett Spruce and Patrick Sullivan.
“I think de-centering the modernist narrative and uprooting it from New York is an important part of the exhibition,” said Akela Reason, an associate professor of history at the University of Georgia and one of the essay contributors to the exhibition. “Including the number of women that are in the show is also really significant. The [Works Project Administration] programs that hired artists, one of the greatest things about it is that women were able to participate. Yet, you know they weren’t always as welcome in the art world.”
These artists also used their creative mediums to comment on the social issues of their time — issues which still resonate to this day.
“We’re still living with the racial tensions and systemic problems that people were dealing with in the middle of the 20th century,” Richmond-Moll said. “I hope, for the people who see the show and read the catalogue, this will offer a kind of language for dealing with problems that aren’t behind us and for living in what seems to be a lot of ways a magical realist world today”.
The exhibition will be open until June 13. It will be available to view in person, and there will also be a published catalogue featuring scholarly commentary from Richmond-Moll, Reason and others.
The Georgia Museum of Art will also host multiple events related to this exhibition, including: a Zoom lecture by Philip Eliasoph on Feb. 25, a Zoom panel discussion with faculty from UGA and Clark Atlanta University led by Richard-Moll on March 18, an outdoor film screening of “Beasts of the Southern Wild” at the State Botanical Garden of Georgia on April 1 and more.