For 10 years, volunteers with MathCounts Outreach have devoted their time as tutors to help elementary, middle and high school students enhance their skills in math and related subjects.
MathCounts Outreach is a student-run organization sponsored by the University of Georgia Honors Program that allows UGA students to get involved in the Athens-Clarke County community.
“Mathcounts provides a bridge between UGA and the Athens community. It's an opportunity for UGA to use its resources to help the community because not only do we tutor the kids, but we also bring snacks and school supplies at the end of the year. We’re able to just give back slightly,” Madeline Krisko, vice president of MathCounts and a junior finance major, said.
Tutors serve as role models by building collaborative, long-term relationships with students through weekly tutoring sessions and their annual spring tournament. This semester, over 100 UGA students will travel to local schools in Athens to support dozens of K-12 students.
Aakash Arora, president of MathCounts and a UGA senior majoring in cellular biology and economics, wrote in an email to The Red & Black that MathCounts uses a personalized approach and allows volunteers to develop as independent leaders.
Arora stated that the volunteers’ goal is to provide the time and classroom materials to both local students and teachers to help remove the stigma behind science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) topics.
“Upon hosting our yearly tournament last April, we were thrilled about the event’s turnout, but more so by the reaction of the teachers present,” Arora wrote. “It was clear how much local instructors sacrifice in areas of time, money and energy to support their students, and they were adamant about how impactful it is to have a resourceful cohort of engaging UGA students come to their aid each week.”
The annual tournament will be held on April 20 in Memorial Hall. The tournament includes various activities for students, such two rounds of math tests and a game where they will use uncooked spaghetti and mini marshmallows to build a structure. Trophies and medals will be awarded to the students and schools who have scored highest on each test round.
The concept behind MathCounts resonates with many, including the coaches themselves.
“When I was little, I honestly had a really hard time with math,” Amish Patel, head coach coordinator and a senior biology major, said. “And my parents really weren’t financially available to give me tutoring and stuff so they would just wake up every morning and teach me how to do math… I genuinely loved math after my parents taught me and I think it’s important for kids to know that they don’t need to struggle.”
MathCounts has cultivated mentorship between local K-12 and UGA students and has used tutoring to help build continued interest and excitement about math year after year.