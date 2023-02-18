On Thursday, Feb. 16, Avid Bookshop and Friends of the Athens-Clarke County Library hosted a Café au Libris author event with local writer Lillah Lawson. Lawson discussed her latest book, “So Long, Bobby,” a historical fiction novel set partly in Athens, at ACC Library.

Lawson, who was born and raised in Athens, released the book, her fourth published novel, this month. The story follows three generations of women and their individual journeys through the ‘60s and ‘90s.