From new wave to heavy metal and experimental surf punk, the lineup of both local and touring talent coming to Athens in March is diverse. The Red & Black has compiled a list of upcoming shows in March that you won't want to miss.
Sunday, March 1
Where: Buvez | Tickets: $5
Athens' scuzzy alternative quintet Deep State, who released their latest album "The Path to Fast Oblivion" in February 2019, will perform alongside local peers Telemarket. The show is all ages.
Thursday, March 5
Pulp Swim: Nuclear Tourism, Aldente, Cannonandtheboxes
Where: Caledonia Lounge | Tickets: $5 (21+); $7 (18-20)
Athens-based skate collective Pulp Swim will present its skateboarding film "What Now?" alongside sets from Cannonandtheboxes, Aldente and surf punk outfit Nuclear Tourism. All proceeds will benefit Australia’s Wildlife Rescue. You can watch some of the collective's other projects here.
Friday, March 6 and Saturday, March 7
Where: Caledonia Lounge and ATHICA | Tickets: $15 (21+); $17 (18-20)
The annual experimental pop and electronic music festival Ad•verse Fest will occur on March 6 and 7. The festival, which exclusively features solo and duo performers, will take place at both the Athens Institute for Contemporary Art and Caledonia Lounge, with separate lineups at each venue. Performers at the 2020 festival include locals John Kiran Fernandes, and Josey (F.L.E.D.), alongside Nashville's Diatom Deli, Atlanta's The Queendom and New York City's LEYA. You can access the full lineup here.
Friday, March 6
Lydia Brambila with Okapi, Michael Potter, Green Uvula
Where: 317 N. Chase Street | Tickets: Free
Athens’ folk pop singer-songwriter Lydia Brambila, who released their latest eight-track album "Ars Apparatus" in December 2019, will perform alongside Asheville's Okapi duo (which performs with an upright bass and cello), Michael Potter and longtime experimental artist Green Uvula.
Friday, March 13
Tenci with Camp Counselor, Thick Paint
Where: Flicker Theatre & Bar | Tickets: $7
Chicago-based vocalist Tenci, St. Louis twee trio Camp Counselor and Omaha's Thick Paint will perform sets. Half of all donations will go toward Nuçi's Space.
Monday, March 16
Swallow the Rats with Double Ferrari, Vincas
Where: Caledonia Lounge | Tickets: $7-9
New Zealand-based post-punk band Swallow the Rat will perform alongside Athens' Double Ferrari and Vincas.
Tuesday, March 17
Where: Georgia Theatre | Tickets: $15
Athens' southern rock five-piece AFTM will return to the Georgia Theatre with Richmond, Virginia’s Sleepwalkers. The band released its most recent full-length "Around for the Moment" in January 2019 and celebrated accordingly with an album release show at the Georgia Theatre.
Friday, March 20
Void Transmission: Athens Goth Night Dance Party
Where: Flicker Theatre & Bar | Tickets: $10 (18+); $5 (21+)
Three DJs will play music from The Cure, Siouxsie and the Banshees, Echo and the Bunnymen and other goth-rock, post-punk and other esoteric genre groups. A full spectrum of attire is welcomed — from full goth regalia to blue jeans. There will be a fog machine, for what it's worth.
Wednesday, March 25
Black Label Society with Obituary, Lord Dying
Where: Georgia Theatre | Tickets: $39-45
Heavy metal four-piece Black Label Society — led by Ozzy Osbourne's former lead guitarist Zakk Wylde — will stop in Athens on its 20th anniversary tour. The band released its latest and tenth studio album "Grimmest Hits" in 2018.
