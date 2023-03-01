Every month, The Red & Black compiles a calendar of upcoming events. This month includes Georgia Beer Day, The Great Southland Stampede Rodeo, Joe Gatto's Night of Comedy, a drive-in laser show and more.
March events: Georgia Beer Day, Joe Gatto's Night of Comedy and more
LILLY KERSH
Lilly Kersh is the culture editor for The Red & Black and enjoys writing about stories from the community and from history. She is a junior studying journalism and international affairs with a minor in German.
