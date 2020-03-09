A new month, a new slate of films: whether you’re looking for a way to spend date night or a rainy afternoon, The Red & Black has compiled a list of current and upcoming screenings at Ciné during the first month of spring. The culture desk will continually update the current showings list throughout the month.
Now Showing
“Portrait of a Lady on Fire” (2019)
Directed by French filmmaker Céline Sciamma, "Portrait of a Lady on Fire" tells the story a young woman in 18th century France. When Marianne, a painter, is hired to paint a wedding portrait of the woman, they develop a strong friendship that leads to them falling in love. Ciné’s website describes the film as one of the "most breathtaking and elegant performances of the year."
“Portrait of a Lady on Fire” is showing through March 12.
"EMMA." (2020)
An adaptation of Jane Austen’s comedy of the same name, “EMMA.,” brings the 200-year old novel to life on screen. Starring Anya Taylor-Joy as Emma, the satirical film features humor and romance, in addition to intricately designed period costumes and scenery.
“EMMA.” is showing through March 12th.
Later Screenings
March 10: "The Pollinators" (2019)
“The Pollinators” documents the lives of migratory beekeepers in the United States. The film is featured as a part of Ciné’s "Science on Screen" film series. The screening will begin with a reception at 7:00 p.m. with honey sampling, "sweet treats" from International Grill and Bar and honeyed cocktails from Ciné’s bar, according to Ciné’s website. The screening will follow at 7:30 p.m. and will be accompanied by insight from Dan Long, a Georgia Master Beekeeper and the president of the Eastern Piedmont Beekeepers Association.
March 14: "The Hunt" (2019)
Unlike other films screening in March, "The Hunt" is not centered on comedy or romance, but horror. Directed by Craig Zobel, the film follows a group of 12 strangers after they mysteriously wake up in a clearing and find themselves being hunted for sport by society’s elites. The film pits together the hunted with the hunters, and when one of the hunted turns on their captor, the fates of the group are placed in jeopardy.
March 21-25: Athens Jewish Film Festival
Ciné will host the 12th annual Athens Jewish Film Festival this month, which includes screenings of “A Bag of Marbles” and “The Tobacconist,” among other films. For a complete guide to the Athens Jewish Film Festival, check out The Red & Black article here.
March 26: “The Big Lebowski”
Ciné is celebrating the 20th anniversary of "The Big Lebowski" with a one-time screening of the film. A cult-favorite comedy, the Coen Brothers film follows a slacker who finds himself embroiled in a case of mistaken identity. The comedy about bowling and vengeance boasts an all-star cast, including Jeff Bridges, Julianne Moore, Steve Buscemi and Phillip Seymour Hoffman.
March 27: "Fantastic Fungi: The Mushroom Movie"
"Science on Screen" returns: "Fantastic Fungi" examines fungi through a variety of lenses: as food, as medicine and as a means to save the planet. The documentary is preceded by a reception featuring selections from The National and Clarke Central School District Culinary Arts Program prepared with mushrooms from UGarden. The screening will also include a brief lecture by United States Department of Agriculture toxicologist Anthony Glenn and plant pathologist Marin Brewer. "Fantastic Fungi" is the final screening in the series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.