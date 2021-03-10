Ten years after its founding, Marching Banana Records continues to rock on with their latest collection, “Popular Music That Will Live Forever.” This album features brand new songs from a variety of musicians, including Futo, Delorean Gray, Jianna Justice, CIVILS and more.
Drew Kirby, the director of Marching Banana Records and a University of Georgia alumnus, described the album as a collection of “southern outsider pop.” It’s not an official genre term as much as it is a phrase that unifies what otherwise can be an eclectic collection of music, he said.
“I think of it as outsider pop being likeable songwriting that isn’t done just for shallow intent, like for massive fame or anything like that,” Kirby said. “And I call it ‘southern’ just because we’re in the south.”
Jianna Justice, one of the contributing musicians to the album, said “indie folk” might be a better description for the album’s sound, but even that term does not fully encompass the music featured on the album.
“I think [Drew and I] said we’re interested in music as memory and the idea that it can be evocative of memory,” Justice said. “The sound can come out in many different ways”.
Kirby said that he was inspired to create this anniversary album after hearing his friend talk about a Reader’s Digest compilation.
“The compilation was called ‘Popular Music That Will Live Forever,’ and I was like ‘That’s the best thing I’ve ever heard,’” Kirby said. “So I’d say the name weirdly enough was where [the idea for the compilation] started.”
Kirby also stated that the development of the compilation began just before the start of the pandemic. It had then been shelved up until January 2021 — the month that marked Marching Banana Records’ 10 year anniversary.
It has been a few years since Justice played with her band in Athens as she has since moved to California. Despite the challenge of distance, Justice jumped at the opportunity to contribute to the album.
“My friend Trent and I thought it would be a really cool challenge — I live in California and he’s in Philadelphia — to see if we could write a song in a 10 day window,” Justice said.
Justice also had to work with COVID-19 restrictions while creating her music. But despite the challenges the pandemic has brought, Justice said that she found social distancing gave her time to reconnect with her musical roots.
“I remember when we spent a summer with Drew just hanging out at his house recording on tape, and we got to make a compilation together. It’s such a special memory in my heart,” Justice said. “When I heard that he was putting together a new compilation … everything just clicked.”
The proceeds from the album will go directly to the Atlanta Solidarity Fund, which helps support, pay bail and provide representation to arrested civil rights protestors. The fund is primarily focused on giving aid to participants from last summer's peaceful protests.
“I don’t want to speak for other people, but I think [the protests] are something I feel passionately about. The means that we have is music, so it just seemed like the best thing to do at the time,” Kirby said.
Looking back from this commemorative album to the start of Marching Banana was a surreal experience for Kirby.
“It feels really strange sometimes because it feels pretty recent, but I look back and I’m like ‘Ah man, we’ve gone pretty far since then,’” Kirby said. “A lot can happen in 10 years.”
Though Marching Banana currently has no set plans for the future beyond this album, the group is still opening its doors for new talent. The organization hopes to continue to “meet new people who put out cool songs,” Kirby said.
“Popular Music That Will Live Forever” is currently available for digital purchase on Marching Banana’s Bandcamp.