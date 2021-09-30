At the intersection of Mexican culture and the nature of family relationships exists the surrealist artwork of Maria Elias.
Elias, a senior interdisciplinary art major at the University of Georgia, is a first generation Mexican-American and the face behind Recondite Art. Exploring surrealism’s deepest thoughts of the unconscious mind, Elias’ work mirrors her life experiences with an incorporation of bright colors through colored pencils and oil paints, according to her website.
Family ties to artwork
As a member of the Latinx community, Elias struggled in the early stages of her career with creating traditionally Mexican pieces because she wanted to avoid putting her work into a box. Ultimately, she found she was most passionate about Mexican artwork and its relevance to her personal story and evolution.
Nevertheless, Elias’ identity has come with difficulties as a woman of color in an industry dominated by white people.
“In the art school, it’s like you have to work twice as hard,” Elias said. “Some people get away with mediocrity and it’s praised because it’s what is considered normal. I feel like I have to add so much more to my artwork or it’s not worth as much.”
Despite this, Elias said her experience growing up in a Mexican-American home with working class, immigrant parents gives her a unique voice and perspective different from many of her peers. Her parents’ story of immigrating from Mexico to the United States, being unable to receive an education and working in inadequate conditions on a poultry farm inspired “Pollo Rostizado,” a piece Elias said she is most proud of.
“My parents don’t deserve to work in those conditions and to be exploited,” Elias said. “They have no other option. It’s bittersweet because they have a lot more than they had previously in Mexico. My mom’s family couldn’t afford a chicken. They would share half a chicken between the five of them on a good day. One time, my family was consuming two rotisserie chickens for dinner and my mom started crying because it was such an improvement for her.”
Making an impact
Elias was featured along with six other artists in the Athens Mural Alley Project. The project was a collaboration between the Athens Area Arts Council, Athens Downtown Development Authority and Lyndon House Arts Center, according to the Athens-Clarke County website.
Located along the alley between West Clayton Street and West Washington Street, the mural installation aims to support the artistic community and beautify the physical and cultural landscape of downtown Athens, according to the Athens-Clarke County website.
Didi Dunphy, the program supervisor for the Lyndon House Arts Center, aided in the production process of the mural. The theme of “Here and Now 2021” worked with the concepts of love, hope and optimism, according to Dunphy.
“The prompt in the application asked what kept you creating [during the beginning of the pandemic],” Dunphy said. “The answers were very simple things like looking at nature or thinking about your friends, creating your pod, valuing social interactions and reaching out during this terrible duress.”
The mural specifically desired to feature artists who identify as Black, Indigenous and people of color or LGBTQ+, according to the Athens-Clarke County website. Dunphy said Elias’ Latinx heritage was an important factor in her selection, as the project organizers sought to diversify their featured artists and give a voice to those not typically heard. Elias’ portion will feature an image of two people embracing.
“It’s almost been two years of a pandemic. The feeling of hugging someone else has become so foreign to us,” Elias said. “I wanted to create an image that would give hope to the community that together we can get through this. There are very dark brown and Black people in the Latinx community that aren’t given much representation, so that is how I made the two people embracing appear.”
Athens’ richness of community will be displayed when the mural is unveiled.
Currently, Elias is focusing on her pieces for her exit show, a capstone production for graduating art majors at the Lamar Dodd School of Art. With three pieces centered around the past and the present, she plans to navigate through the youth of her parents and their growth to where they are now with themes of the bittersweet nature of life and the contrast between good and bad.
Through her artwork, Elias seeks to relate to her viewers through their struggles and hardship or inspire self-reflection in those who feel they cannot connect personally to her art.
“I hope that some can identify with it, and if you can’t, then at least think about how you can change certain things in your life to ease the life of others,” Elias said. “Question what ways in my life do I facilitate these problems in our society or acknowledge the privilege that we have. I have privilege just to be able to focus on artwork rather than doing the work that my parents do. It’s about acknowledging these things and seeing how you can better society.”
This article is the first installment of a series uplifting Hispanic and Latinx voices. To be a part of this series or to send a tip, reach out to Nimra Ahmad at nahmad@randb.com.