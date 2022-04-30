Both the sounds of laughter and emotive silence rang throughout the auditorium of the Athens-Clarke County Library as Mary Frances Early discussed her new book, “The Quiet Trailblazer” on Thursday night.
An event put on by the Friends of ACC Library as part of the Café au Libris series, Early sat across from WUGA FM news anchor Alexia Ridley to answer questions in front of an audience of local residents, graduate students and teachers.
Released in September 2021, “The Quiet Trailblazer” unfolds Early’s story from her upbringing in Atlanta to being the first Black person to graduate from the University of Georgia and her ensuing career as an accomplished music educator.
“I wanted to share a story because … if you do self reflection, it’s a catharsis number one and number two, it is so self revealing. I found out a lot about myself because I never looked at it in a chronological manner,” Early said.
During the event, Early gave insight on the many injustices and small moments of joy she experienced while at UGA, including an encouraging letter sent to her from Martin Luther King Jr. The journey from sitting alone in Snelling Dining Commons in the 1960s to having UGA’s College of Education named after her in 2020 has been unbelievable at times for her.
“I often have to pinch myself to see if this is really me,” Early said.
Early has become an inspiration for other graduate students and teachers, especially those who recognize the path she has paved for them.
“Hearing her story and knowing that she's the reason why I'm here — why I get to be here as a doc student at UGA, I think it was really important for me to be here and to hear her speak,” said Damaris Dunn, a doctoral candidate in the Mary Frances Early College of Education.
Dunn is a part of UGA Graduate and Professional Scholars, an organization that supports historically underrepresented graduate and professional students at UGA. After hearing about Early’s life and getting to work with her archives, Early became a role model for Dunn.
“To know that there's a Black woman that folks are acknowledging in a space where she was not wanted 60 years ago is very telling of how far we can go,” Dunn said. “I don't know if we're there yet, but I think we'll get there eventually.”
While Dunn already owns Early’s memoir, copies of the book were available at the event for attendees to purchase from Avid Bookshop.
The purpose of Café au Libris is to introduce authors and their books to the public. Early’s introduction was intended to occur in October 2021 but was postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions, making Thursday’s discussion long-awaited.
Joan Curtis, a board member of the Friends of ACC Library, said they were “delighted” upon finding out Early was willing to make the trip to Athens this month to share her story face-to-face.
“The biggest thing to me is so many people complain and talk about the way things are in the world … to me, it's so important for people to just say rather than complain, ‘Why don't I do something?’ Curtis said. “And I think that’s the example [Early] sets for us … if she can do it, why can't some of the rest of us?”