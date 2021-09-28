Mary Frances Early is ready to share her side of the story.
As the first Black student to graduate from the University of Georgia in 1962, there have been misconceptions surrounding the events and experiences during that time of desegregation. Early took to pen and paper to debunk these misunderstandings.
A virtual book discussion will be held in celebration of Early’s newly launched autobiography, “The Quiet Trailblazer: My Journey as the First Black Graduate of the University of Georgia.” At 2 p.m. on Tuesday, UGA women’s basketball head coach Joni Taylor will facilitate the discussion alongside Early.
“I was forgotten for 38 years since my first degree,” Early said. “I needed to tell this story from my perspective, so that those at least who read the autobiography would have a better grasp of what actually happened.”
The autobiography depicts not just Early’s experiences at UGA, but takes readers on a journey of Early’s life from birth to the present. Early wrote the memoir to explain what led up to her decision to apply to UGA, how she felt during her time at the school and what came after.
Early believes the autobiography is crucial for historical purposes.
“I am more recognized as getting the first degree, but that was not the reason I went [to UGA]. I went because I wanted to help dispel the idea that Blacks could not compete academically with whites, and the fact that we had a right as citizens of Georgia,” Early said.
The book will be discussed at a virtual livestream led by Taylor where attendees can submit questions to be answered in real time.
Taylor said she jumped at the chance to be a part of such a unique and groundbreaking opportunity.
Inspired by Early’s story, Taylor draws parallels between Early and her own mother. She hopes the discussion will move attendees to work towards more equity in the world.
“We're talking in terms of 1961,” Taylor said. “It sounds like a long time ago but it really wasn't that long ago. I hope that people realize we've come a long way but that we still have a long way to go.”
In honor of the book’s release, 500 copies of “The Quiet Trailblazer” were distributed to students by a community reading program put on by the UGA presidential task force on race, ethnicity and community.
Published by the Mary Frances Early College of Education and the UGA Libraries, the autobiography is available for purchase on the University of Georgia Press website.
“This book gives all of us something with some permanence — to hold on to. We can read, remember, learn and think about how we can do better,” dean of the College of Education, Denise Spangler, said.
Those who wish to attend the virtual book discussion may register online here.