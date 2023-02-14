Mary & the Hot Hotty-Hots jazz and swing band has kept Athens jiving since 2015.
The band, led by vocalist Mary Sigalas, started out as the in-house jazz band at The Globe in downtown Athens, and now plays all over the Classic City. The hot jazz band plays music from the 1910s, ‘20s and ‘30s.
“It was in the spirit of introducing more early jazz to the town,” Sigalas said of the band’s beginnings. “I wanted it really accessible.”
Playing in various jazz bands in Athens, Sigalas was looking for a tight-knit group to perform with.
“I was looking for a family,” Sigalas said, “I had been playing with all these other great cats that were used to playing this certain kind of jazz and I wanted people that were great friends and great musicians and fun and flexible and wanting to grow.”
“Hot jazz” originated in New Orleans at the start of the 20th century and is an emotional style of jazz that relies on improvisation.
“You think about what was going on when [hot jazz] first came about, and that’s what we’re about,” Sigalas said. “We’re about the celebration of life.”
Bassist Dan Horowitz said hot jazz has many subtleties, as all music does, that give it a sophisticated and emotional intensity.
Alongside Sigalas, the jazz group currently consists of Dan Horowitz on bass, Mark Turiano on drums, Chris Queen on piano, Warren Weatherford on trumpet, Dan Jones on trombone and harmonica and Jason Ogg on saxophone.
With Greek and Italian roots, Sigalas grew up singing with her family. She said performing in a hot jazz band continues to teach her new things about the style of music.
When the band plays, it is not only a night of music but a night of dancing. Because jazz is an older style of music, dancing is a way that the band connects with the younger generation, Sigalas said.
“When there's room for dancing, that's what we want,” Sigalas said.
“You cannot not smile when the music is playing,” drummer Mark Turiano said. “It’s just got that vibe to it.”
Mary Sigalas is also the founder of JazzAthens,GA, also known as JAGA. JAGA is a nonprofit organization with the mission to highlight jazz artists and make Athens a hub for jazz music.
Even on hard days, Sigalas and Turiano said that shows are always fun. Sigalas said she always leaves a show feeling energized and hopes the same for their audience.
“I want them to feel moved and to feel joy,” Sigalas said.