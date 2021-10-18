Mawlid, also known as Mawlid al-Nabi, is the birthday of Prophet Muhammad during Rabi’ al-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic calendar. The holiday begins on Monday evening and ends on Tuesday night.
Around the world, Mawlid is celebrated by millions of Muslims with religious gatherings, food sharing and dinners, prayer services, festivals, marches and educational events immersed in the Prophet’s life and virtues.
Prophet Muhammad was the final messenger to whom the Quran, the holy book of Islam, was revealed. The prophet was the main Islamic leader sent by Allah, or God, to illuminate, preach and confirm the message of Islam and teachings of Abraham, Moses, Jesus and Adam to the world, according to the Islamic doctrine.
Prophet Muhammad was born in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, and his birth was described as “a mercy to the worlds,” according to the Quran.
Rabi’ al-Awwal began on Oct. 7 and translates to “the first spring.” This month entails three pertinent events that would change Islam and its message forever, according to Muslim Hands.
First was the birth of Prophet Muhammad when Allah sent him into the world to spread the message of Islam. Then, the Hijrah, or migration, of Prophet Muhammad from Mecca to Medina, Saudi Arabia, which is ultimately the event the Islamic calendar is dated from.
The last notable Rabi’ al-Awwal event was the death of Prophet Muhammad around the 12th of Rabi’ al-Awwal in the eleventh year of Islam.
Not every Muslim celebrates Mawlid due to beliefs of it focusing too heavily on the Prophet as a person rather than his impact and revelations on Islam. Even so, different Muslims, Shia and Sunni, celebrate both in private or publicly by decorating mosques and holding events.
However, all Muslims partake in reciting the Quran and devotional poetry of Prophet Muhammad.
In Pakistan, Muslims observe Mawlid as the Prophet’s birth month throughout the entire month of Rabi’ al-Awwal. One-day festivals, celebrated like birthday parties, for poor children or orphans are held in Singapore. Additionally, there are regular prayers and lectures in mosques, according to The Pluralism Project at Harvard University.
Over two million Muslims in Azhar Square in Cairo celebrate Mawlid, making it one of the largest worldwide celebrations of Prophet Muhammad’s birth.
In the United States, mosques and Muslim student organizations at universities hold events commemorating Mawlid including special programs for children. Programs include, but are not limited to understanding how Prophet Muhammad approached difficulties and obstacles, moral issues and political conflicts.
Although the Univeristy of Georgia Muslim Student Association doesn’t have a formal Mawlid celebration event scheduled, officers are encouraging members to observe the holiday by fasting and eating iftar, or dinner, with friends or family.