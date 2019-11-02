The lead singer of Mayday Parade smiles to the crowd during a song. Mayday Parade kicked off their Forever Emo Tour 2019 at the 40 Watt Club in downtown Athens, Georgia, on Nov 1, 2019. (Photo/Kathryn Skeean)
The Tallahassee-based, alternative-rock bandMayday Paradekicked off its“Forever Emo”tour in Athens on Nov. 1 at the 40 Watt Club. Fans piled into the venue and threw up the rock symbol with their hands to sing some well-known songs by the headliners.
Prior toMayday Parade, a local DJ called“My Chemical Bromance”got the crowd on its feet by previewing the show with popular emo songs. The fans screamed out the words to“Sugar, We’re Going Down”and“Thnks fr th Mmrs”byFall Out Boyand many other hits from groups from Paramoreto theThe All-American Rejects.
My Chemical Bromance made sure to represent a song from the band that inspired its name,My Chemical Romance, with its song“The Black Parade.”
The lead singer of Mayday Parade smiles to the crowd during a song. Mayday Parade kicked off their Forever Emo Tour 2019 at the 40 Watt Club in downtown Athens, Georgia, on Nov 1, 2019. (Photo/Kathryn Skeean)
Halloween decorations cover the entire inside of the club. Mayday Parade kicked off their Forever Emo Tour 2019 at the 40 Watt Club in downtown Athens, Georgia, on Nov 1, 2019. (Photo/Kathryn Skeean)
Fans linger in the club before the meet and greet before the show. Mayday Parade kicked off their Forever Emo Tour 2019 at the 40 Watt Club in downtown Athens, Georgia, on Nov 1, 2019. (Photo/Kathryn Skeean)
Mayday Parade kicked off their Forever Emo Tour 2019 at the 40 Watt Club in downtown Athens, Georgia, on Nov 1, 2019. (Photo/Kathryn Skeean)
Band members pose for pictures with fans before the show. Mayday Parade kicked off their Forever Emo Tour 2019 at the 40 Watt Club in downtown Athens, Georgia, on Nov 1, 2019. (Photo/Kathryn Skeean)
A crew member tunes a guitar off to the side of the stage. Mayday Parade kicked off their Forever Emo Tour 2019 at the 40 Watt Club in downtown Athens, Georgia, on Nov 1, 2019. (Photo/Kathryn Skeean)
DJ, My Chemical Bromance, opens the show for Mayday Parade. Mayay Parade kicked off their Forever Emo Tour 2019 at the 40 Watt Club in downtown Athens, Georgia, on Nov 1, 2019. (Photo/Kathryn Skeean)
DJ, My Chemical Bromance, opens the show for Mayday Parade. Mayday Parade kicked off their Forever Emo Tour 2019 at the 40 Watt Club in downtown Athens, Georgia, on Nov 1, 2019. (Photo/Kathryn Skeean)
The lead singer of Mayday parade smiles during the first song of the night. Mayday Parade kicked off their Forever Emo Tour 2019 at the 40 Watt Club in downtown Athens, Georgia, on Nov 1, 2019. (Photo/Kathryn Skeean)
The lead singer of Mayday Parade dances around the stage. Mayday Parade kicked off their Forever Emo Tour 2019 at the 40 Watt Club in downtown Athens, Georgia, on Nov 1, 2019. (Photo/Kathryn Skeean)
Fans stand up against the stage during the show. Mayday Parade kicked off their Forever Emo Tour 2019 at the 40 Watt Club in downtown Athens, Georgia, on Nov 1, 2019. (Photo/Kathryn Skeean)
Fog covers the stage during the show. Mayday Parade kicked off their Forever Emo Tour 2019 at the 40 Watt Club in downtown Athens, Georgia, on Nov 1, 2019. (Photo/Kathryn Skeean)
A sold out crowd sings along with the music. Mayday Parade kicked off their Forever Emo Tour 2019 at the 40 Watt Club in downtown Athens, Georgia, on Nov 1, 2019. (Photo/Kathryn Skeean)
The lead singer of Mayday Parade flips his hair while dancing around the stage. Mayday Parade kicked off their Forever Emo Tour 2019 at the 40 Watt Club in downtown Athens, Georgia, on Nov 1, 2019. (Photo/Kathryn Skeean)
The lead singer of Mayday Parade smiles to the crowd during a song. Mayday Parade kicked off their Forever Emo Tour 2019 at the 40 Watt Club in downtown Athens, Georgia, on Nov 1, 2019. (Photo/Kathryn Skeean)
One of the guitarists plays during the third song of the night. Mayday Parade kicked off their Forever Emo Tour 2019 at the 40 Watt Club in downtown Athens, Georgia, on Nov 1, 2019. (Photo/Kathryn Skeean)
“As I’m sure we all know, a national holiday just occured with My Chemical Romance reuniting,” the DJ said, which resulted in an uproar of cheers from the crowd.
OnceMayday Parademade an appearance,Derek Sanders,the vocalist, arrived last and excited the audience with his appearance.
When Mayday Parade took the stage as the main act, the group was surrounded by neon lights and colorful balloons which had crying faces on them to represent the “emo” trend of the tour.
Mayday Paradesang many of their songs such as“Jamie All Over,” “Oh Well, Oh Well”and“Piece of Your Heart.”This tour, however, was dedicated to setting itself apart from others by the band taking on covers from other groups as well.
“We’re singing songs that meant so much to us growing up, and it’s what we listened to when we first started this band,” Sanders said.
The group then went into performing popular favorites such as“Mr. Brightside”byThe Killers, and joined their opener by singingMy Chemical Romancesongs such as“I’m Not Okay (I Promise).”
Throughout the concert, fans threw their hands up, screamed out the lyrics to all of the new and old songs they recognized and jumped all over the place.
