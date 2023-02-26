Whether you’re a seasoned Athens visitor or a first-time guest, stepping outside of downtown Athens or the University of Georgia campus will give you a chance to explore new restaurants, farms, parks and shops. These small towns are all within a 30 minute drive from downtown, so gas up your car and get exploring.
Comer
If you’re a coffee enthusiast or a whisky collector, Comer has a place for you. Head 17 miles northeast of Athens to pick up custom coffee blends from Comer Coffee Co. or grab a bottle of Georgia-made whisky from Soldier of the Sea Distillery. Nearby, stop by 3 Porch Farm’s Farm Store (open seasonally) to browse candles, vases, gardening tools and of course, farm-fresh flowers. Comer is a six mile drive away from Watson Mill Bridge State Park, where visitors can explore trails and splash in the Broad River. If you need a snack on the drive back to Athens, Oasis Asian Market sells Asian snacks and grocery staples.
Lexington
Are you a history buff? Lexington, just 20 miles east of Athens in Oglethorpe County, is a good place to check out local history. On your drive to the city, you’ll pass through Crawford, where you can stop and see the William H. Crawford Cemetery and grab a coffee from Cafe Racer. Once you’re in Lexington, you can see the historic 1887 Oglethorpe County Courthouse and get some seasonal fruits and veggies from Strickland Pride Produce. On Fridays and Saturdays, visit the Rowdy Rooster for a sandwich and scone before heading to Shaking Rock Park, which earned its name from a perfectly balanced boulder that moved when it was pressed by a hand. The rock no longer moves, but the park is still worth checking out before your drive back to Athens.
Watkinsville
Watkinsville is close to Athens — less than 10 miles away from downtown — but Classic City visitors shouldn’t miss out on all that the city and Oconee County have to offer. For starters, visit downtown Watkinsville to try familiar favorites like Jittery Joe’s, or grab steak and seafood at Chops & Hops. For yoga in a peaceful but eclectic setting, visit donation-based Let It Be Yoga for a session in the barn. For something a bit more adventurous, you could try Oconee Joe’s kayak trips or take a tree climbing class at Wild Rice Adventures.
Winterville
Winterville began as a railroad town, and today, it’s the only municipality within Athens-Clarke County. In the spring and summer, you can’t miss the weekly Marigold Market, which offers food and artisan goods. Year-round, you can visit the Front Porch Bookstore, a nonprofit which sells donated books to raise money for the library. If you’re an animal lover, you’ll want to check out Sweet Olive Farm, an animal rescue which has volunteer hours on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. You can also walk, run or bike on the Winterville section of the Firefly Trail, a rail-trail project which will connect Athens to Union Point once completed. After a morning exploring Winterville, head to Little City Diner for brunch.