Interest in the metaphysical and divine has increased recently, especially for young people who have been consuming social media content surrounding manifestation and astrology. As more Athenians learn about this lifestyle, they may start wondering where they can find the proper tools to suit their metaphysical needs.
The Red & Black compiled a list of a few local spots that sell these products, from crystals to tarot to herbs.
Margo Metaphysical
Located in downtown Athens, Margo Metaphysical offers essentially everything a person can desire from a metaphysical store. Margo sells crystals and healing stones, sage and herbs, tarot cards and other spiritual tools.
The store also hosts events and programs at Margo Upstairs in addition to its main retail service. Programs include tarot and oracle readings, energy healing sessions and facial massages featuring crystals. The full events calendar can be found on the store’s website.
Indie South
Indie South on Hawthorne Avenue is not only the home of the monthly Abnormal Bazaar artist market, but it’s also a prime metaphysical store. The business sells traditional items such as crystals and tarot cards, but it also sells natural skincare products, spiritual decor and various divination guidebooks.
Business owner Serra Jaggar conducts tarot readings at the store, at prices from $15 to $60. Readings can be booked at Indie South’s website.
Earthbound Trading Company
The chain company sells a wide variety of crystals and stones in both “tumbled” and “rough” forms. It also sells tarot cards, salt lamps, essential oils and incense. The Athens location can be found at the Georgia Square Mall.