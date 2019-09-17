Atlanta-raised, University of Georgia student Miles Calderon was only a freshman when he decided to give “Vine 2.0” a stab, and right out of Myers Hall came a viral hit with over 3.4 million views.
After realizing that he had missed the Vine wave, murmurs about a new comedy platform, TikTok, got his attention to jump in and create something as soon as possible. The growth of Calderon’s account, @HomieSupreme, came from intensive marketing, such as handing out his Snapcode like a business card.
“At times I felt like I kind of missed the opportunity to become a Vine celebrity, so I thought, ‘This is Vine 2.0,’ and I got on with my roommate Jessie,” Calderon said.
Beginning in October, his videos follow several subgenres of humor, mainly nonsensical and meme-like, and his greatest hits are somewhat sporadic. After his first viral video, which featured a violin cover to a popular circulating audio clip, Calderon felt his own style of comedy manifesting.
“Once I blew up, I thought I kind of had a platform, so now I will just post once a month when I am truly inspired,” Calderon said.
Ben Huynh, a senior from Brunswick, Georgia, studying economics and international business, overheard Calderon speaking and felt somewhat starstruck.
“I saw that guy[’s] TikTok compilations on YouTube,” Hunyh said. “I could have gotten a picture with him.”
While Calderon has his own following of 38,000, he also supports his “friends” on the platform. Although he has not met many of them in person, there’s a whole network of famous TikTok influencers who consider each other “friends.”
Influencers like Brick Nerman communicate with Calderon through group chats on the app.
TikTok isn’t seen by Calderon as a stepping stone for other social media platforms or fame, but rather as practice for his comedic endeavors.
“I mean obviously if I have the opportunity to have a career in comedy, I would jump at that, but at the stage I am at right now, I don’t see TikTok doing that for me,” Calderon said.
Calderon, a sophomore studying chemistry, has a passion for comedy and is doing everything to get the exposure and practice to become the next Steve Martin. While his degree is in the more practical field of STEM, he doesn’t take himself, or anything for that matter, too seriously.
In his free time, aside from TikTok, Calderon takes part in parkour, stand-up, improv and attending his friends’ classes.
“I go to my friends’ classes sometimes, because when you’re in a class that you don’t have to be in, you don’t care about it,” Calderon said.
Calderon, the middle sibling and son of two doctors, one of which is the founder of Buzzy, an aid in vaccine shot relief as seen on “Shark Tank,” is also legally blind. He uses this minor setback as a point of reference during his stand-up performances.
cI did this joke on stage that I was legally blind, because I am,” Calderon said. “I said I wasn’t Stevie Wonder or Ray Charles. That was it.”
Calderon, grateful for the experience, thinks his TikTok career may be plateauing. He considers himself more of a one-hit wonder than anything else, and fears many of his followers are actually Russian and may not be able to engage in his humor very much.
Despite the decline of this platform, Calderon continues to post and puts more energy into performing stand-up around the Athens area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.