Traditions around the University of Georgia’s campus are everywhere. The ringing of the Chapel Bell after passing an exam, “Snellibrating” at Snelling Dining Commons and wearing red and black to cheer on the Bulldogs each gameday are just a few of the traditions UGA students hold with them.
For the Zeta Psi chapter of Delta Sigma Theta sorority at UGA, tradition comes in the form of their annual Miss Black University of Georgia Pageant. On April 30 at the Morton Theatre in downtown Athens, the sisterhood held its 44th annual pageant with six contestants competing for the crown.
“I think this event is important to our chapter, especially because there is a Miss University of Georgia pageant, so we thought it was important to make one especially for the African American community to commemorate what we do and what we contribute to the school,” Sydney Mance of the Zeta Psi Chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority said
The pageant’s purpose is to raise money, through ticket sales and voting, for the Kimberlee Nicole Chatmon scholarship, which is awarded to an outstanding Black high school senior to assist her with her post-secondary educational costs. Applicants for the scholarship are judged based on academic achievements, honors and awards, extracurricular activities, community service and financial need, according to event commentator Destiny Hartwell.
Sunday’s pageant started off with a dance number, and after announcing and presenting each contestant on stage, commentators listed off the achievements and highlights of each woman.
Each contestant prepared a platform speech about an issue important to them. Contestant number one, Guyia Akins, discussed the issue of Black education and low enrollment nationwide. Sydney Goins, contestant number three, spoke passionately about her experience with society's definition of Black identity.
“22 years of my life have been transformed by how society chose to define my Black identity,” Goins said on stage. “By uplifting various Black personalities in supporting the achievements of our Black leaders, we can empower the youth through increased confidence for their own identity and reduce conforming to white standards.”
Before a brief intermission to count the audience’s votes, the UGA Pamoja Dance Company, an Afro-centric dance ensemble, performed a crowd-pleaser performance to “Independent Women” by Destiny's Child.
After an outfit change, contestants entered the talent portion of the competition. Performances varied from praise dances to original spoken works addressing a variety of topics.
The last portion of the event was a Q&A with event commentators, the final scored section. Contestants came out one by one and pulled a question at random from a bowl.
As the judges finalized their scores, the 2022 Miss Black University of Georgia took her final walk across the stage.
There were six awards given out to the women based on the votes cast by the audience. To vote, members of the audience had to donate to the scholarship fund via the website. Each dollar counted as one vote.
After a drumroll, Sydney Goins was named Miss Congeniality and People’s Choice. Jada Spillers, a UGA sophomore from Covington, Georgia, was crowned second runner-up. Guyia Akins, a freshman from Swainsboro, Georgia, was named Miss Philanthropic and crowned first runner-up.
It was then the moment the crowd had been waiting for. After weeks of preparation from all the candidates, the announcement of the 2023 Miss Black UGA was seconds away.
Commentators then announced this year’s 2023 Miss Black UGA winner as Sydney Goins.
“I’m very blessed and pleased to have the honor of [being] Miss Black University of Georgia,” Goins said. “I really resonate with the history of this pageant and its origins, giving women of color an opportunity to showcase themselves and their talent in a space where historically that was not afforded to them. So, I’m really honored to continue that legacy today.”
During the speech round, Goins said that if she won the title of 2023 Miss Black UGA, she will work in partnership with the Zeta Psi Chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority to create a living arts museum exhibit presented at the local Joy Village children’s school. The school, located on Research Drive, aims to offer Black youth a culturally safe space to learn.
“This fun and immersive exhibit serves to celebrate the Black identity and highlight the achievement from notable figures of today and the past,” Goins said.
Goins will hold the title of Miss Black UGA until next year's event when more women will compete for the crown. Goins is a senior sociology major with a minor in health policy and management from Atlanta, Georgia.