United Group of Artists Music Association will host its fourth annual Athens Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade and Music Festival on Jan. 20 to "bring the community out in diversity and solidarity," said UGAMA co-founder Knowa Johnson.
"That’s what we support: diversity, inclusion, the arts and the principles that Martin Luther King stood for," Johnson said.
The festivities begin with a parade where participants in groups of five are encouraged to carry signage "promoting a cause or positive message." Participants are especially encouraged to make signs that represent this year’s theme of "stand with love, not hate."
After the parade, UGAMA will host a block party and club crawl. Events will be held at multiple indoor and outdoor locations so the show can go on regardless of weather, said Mokah Jasmine Johnson, co-founder of UGAMA. The music fest will occur on Washington Street near The Max Canada. The elders will be honored at Manhattan Cafe, family-friendly events will be held at Little Kings Shuffle Club and Hip-Hop Night will begin at The World Famous at 5 p.m.
All proceeds will benefit Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement’s End School to Prison Pipeline Program. AADM and UGAMA collaborate to "honor African American elders who paved the way," according to the UGAMA website.
"The main thing is to bring our community together to stand in unity and honor Martin Luther King’s message," Mokah Jasmine Johnson said.
