A mix of young and old, students and locals, families and pets gathered on the lawn of Southern Brewing Company on Friday evening for the first night of the September Days Festival.
Modern Skirts reunited for one night only after nearly a decade of separation, the last to perform after Hotel Fiction, Heffner and Fishbug took the stage. The four groups make up just a fifth of the 20 bands performing at the three-day festival.
The festival, produced by Troy Aubrey and Drew Beskin of Aubrey Entertainment, was organized after AthFest Music & Arts Festival was cancelled for a second year in a row. The Athens-Clarke County government did not grant AthFest an event permit due to rising cases of COVID-19. In its place, many artists turned to various smaller, safer venues to perform.
“I was very happy that at least something was going to happen,” Cullen Pynn, a sophomore University of Georgia student, said.
The festival, although not quite the same as AthFest which normally features over 100 bands in downtown Athens, still allowed local musicians to perform for crowds not seen for local music since before the pandemic.
Stella Perkins, lead singer for Fishbug, the opening group, described the energy as “spectacular.”
“I think this was absolutely the best case scenario … Having it here was pretty genius,” Perkins said. “It feels a lot like AthFest from a musician perspective: big stage, big sound, big crowd.”
The Southern Brewing Company greenspace is five acres. In addition to the stage, vendors with tents and two food trucks had set up at the venue. Although masks were recommended by event organizers, most festival attendees did not wear them outside.
Fishbug was followed by Heffner, a guitar-heavy ensemble of five that entered the Athens music scene in 2019. Next up was Hotel Fiction, a pair of UGA students with over 40,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. The pop duo, Jade Long and Jessica Thompson, were joined on stage by a number of accompanying musicians.
By the fourth act, which featured festival headliners Modern Skirts, a large crowd surrounded the stage as attendees danced and enjoyed beverages from the brewery. Some festival goers had come to Athens specifically to see the alt-rock group, which officially disbanded in 2013 but agreed to reunite for the festival.
Hannah Martinez attended Friday and said she had been to AthFest three or four times in the past. She said she was disappointed but understanding when it was cancelled this year. As a mom of children who are too young to receive a vaccine, she had to consider the festival’s safety and crowdedness.
“To me this feels more laid back, more relaxed,” Martinez said.
The September Days Festival name, event organizer Aubrey said, is derived from a Modern Skirts song of the same name. Released in 2004 on the album “Catalogue of Generous Men,” the song states “September days are the nicest days of the year.”
Aubrey hopes the festival will become an annual event.
“Athens needs a fun fall festival,” Aubrey said. AthFest normally takes place in June.
“The guys haven't committed but I would love to have Modern Skirts be a headliner again,” Aubrey said.
On Saturday, nine groups are performing, including Monsoon, Wieuca and Five Eight. On Sunday, The Pink Stones, Elf Power and Sonderluster will perform with four other groups. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door and $35 for a weekend pass. Doors open at 2 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.