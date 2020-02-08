Out with the old, in with the new: from the pizza chain to the Atlanta Highway ice cream shop, here are four restaurants that experienced quieter closings in the first few months of 2020.
Wings Over Athens
The Athens location of restaurant chain Wings Over shut its doors on Dec. 29 after a year of operation, according to a sign taped to the storefront’s window. The restaurant, which served wings slathered in 19 different sauces, chicken tenders and sandwiches, opened in the former Takorea space in September 2018.
Pizza Hut
The Pizza Hut location on Baxter Street has permanently closed after seven years of operation. The franchise announced it would close around 500 of its “underperforming” locations in August 2019. Signage outside of the restaurant directs customers to the location on Barnett Shoals Road. The Domino’s Pizza and Papa John’s Pizza locations on Baxter remain open.
Craft Public House
The Gaines School Road gastropub, which served a wide array of entrees such as spaghetti bolognese, poke bowls and strip steak, shuttered its doors in early December. Owners have disconnected the restaurant’s phone number and website domain. The restaurant, which opened in July 2016, previously hosted local art pop-ups, Terrapin Beer Co.-sponsored trivia nights and live music.
La Michoacana del Tio Tino
The family-owned La Michoacana del Tio Tino ice cream shop in the Georgia Square Mall food court has closed. In addition to ice creams and sorbets, the food stall served aqua frescas, snack foods and traditional Mexican candies. The stall opened in December 2015.
Closed Momentarily: Franklin House Cafe
The coffee shop unit of the Franklin House building on East Broad Street has remained closed since mid-December. Though unconfirmed if the cafe has officially closed, the cafe has disconnected its phone line and website domain. A novelty lightbox in the coffee shop's window still reads "Cravings: Opening soon January! [sic]” The cafe opened in January 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.