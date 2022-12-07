Athens is a hub for higher education that attracts a lot of diverse and often conflicting opinions. Adding to the already diverse local religious communities, a group of missionaries from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were selected to move to Athens to spread their church’s message in hopes of converting those who are open to change.
“We are called by the head of our church and they have a revelation and assign us somewhere in the world and that’s how we ended up here in Athens,” said Athens missionary Kate Cunningham.
The first branch of the Latter-day Saints in Georgia was formed in 1876 and has since become a community of over 87,000 people within the state. The goal of the missionaries is not only to spread their message, but to also reach a sense of personal fulfillment. The missions are often a time of growth in a young missionary’s life.
“I’ve been out seven months as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Before being a missionary, I always had a desire growing up to serve Jesus Christ. I’m the first one in my family to be a missionary and I’ve been able to work with some amazing people, especially here in Athens,” missionary McKayla Tingey said. “As I’ve been out here, I’ve figured out my purpose: to invite others to unite under Christ. We come out here for a year and a half and it’s our choice to be out here and share what Jesus Christ would do.”
Athens is known as a college town filled with partying and football, but the missionaries hope to carve a new path for college students looking for new ideas or ways of life. While Mormon missionaries may seem out of place in the Classic City, many missionaries feel that they have been welcomed with open arms.
“We have actually seen a lot of miracles. We really just pray to be guided towards people who really want to hear [what we have to say]. We do it in the rain, in the cold and the hot, sweaty days… so there’s a lot of miracles that happen out here,” missionary Sydney Vivian said.
There are often many misconceptions about Mormonism in the media, painting the religious group as a cult with absurd practices. A tenant within the group’s culture is a lack of judgment and full acceptance of those who believe differently than them.
“A lot of people feel like it’s a cult because they point back to the fact that it was started by Joseph Smith, who started this church and gained a lot of notoriety very quickly. Every church was started by someone who claimed to have some kind of encounter with God or some kind of revelatory experience,” said Amie Dunford, director of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Whitehead Road..
“If you look at the people who started the Methodist or Presbyterian churches, all of them can be traced back in time to a specific person who started the movement and then gained momentum to become an organized religion. So ours was just more recent,” Dunford said.
The missionaries can often be seen wearing long skirts with button-up blouses or the classic black slacks with a white dress shirt, distinguishing them as Mormons. In reality, many of the missionaries are not much different from students at the University of Georgia.
“Before I came out to Athens I was also a college kid. I went to a year of college at a university in Utah and I felt like I knew about Jesus Christ, but coming to Athens and teaching people about the gospel and seeing how it changes other people’s lives has really strengthened my belief and my love for this gospel. It’s just so cool to see how these experiences light up people’s lives,” Vivian said.
College students are now less religious than ever before, according to the 2017 CIRP Freshman Survey, creating a cultural landscape where proselytizers have more difficulties in spreading their message. Despite the shifts in culture among young people, the missionaries use these differing views as fuel to spread what they believe will lead people to a better and more fulfilling life.
“[This work] does get discouraging, but it’s less discouraging than it is disappointing. It’s sad when people don’t want to learn more about Jesus Christ. But there’s a gift in that plan because if people don’t learn it now, they’ll learn it after this life when we all pass on. We may not have been the right moment, but one day they’ll know and that’s what truly brings joy into my life,” Tingey said.
While the missionaries are not set on completely changing today’s culture, they believe that they are spreading a message that they believe the world at large will one day learn. Even if they are not able to convert college students, they believe that they are planting a seed for revelatory ideas to come, perhaps later in one’s life.
“The world is just so loud and busy and crazy. It’s very easy to get caught up in the worldly things that feel like they should be important,” Vivian said. “I think that as a teenager, all you worry about is what other people think of you, like ‘am I pretty enough, am I good enough?’ Working in Athens is a mix of the age group we’re in right now and then a world that is just becoming increasingly chaotic. There are miracles coming, but Satan is working extra hard to fight back on that from a religious viewpoint.”
At the end of the day, the missionaries believe in a non-confrontational form of proselytizing, centered around the acceptance that not everybody will hold the same beliefs as them.