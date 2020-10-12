The Morton Theatre’s Defiance Project Awards is seeking entries from Black Athens-area artists about the Black Lives Matter movement.
The project was born out of the current climate and culture in America, Thomas Brazzle, chair of programming at Morton Theatre, said. The board of directors at the theater wanted to find a way for the venue to be a beacon for Athens in how it will approach the Black Lives Matter movement.
The awards were also created to supplement artists who create work surrounding the Black LIves Matter movement, Brazzle said.
“Our whole point is to celebrate Black artists and celebrate groups that approach work about the Black or African American experience in America and to help them get funds so they can continue to create,” Brazzle said.
The 10 winners of the award will receive $500. Winners will be chosen by five judges, ranging from screenwriters to professors, that are not on the board. They’ll submit their suggestions to the board who will make selections based off those suggestions, Brazzle said.
Submissions can range from a video of original poetry reading to studio art pieces. Any art that speaks to the Black and African American experiences in America can be submitted, no matter when it was originally created, Brazzle said.
The guidelines for the type of art that can be submitted are so diverse because the board felt that art can come in many forms, Brazzle said. Although the theater can’t hold a large showcase for the winners, the board has found ways to display the work of the winners either at the Lyndon House Arts Center and the Morton Theatre or online, he said.
The only written word submissions accepted are videos of poetry readings. Brazzle said the board chose to include poets because they knew a lot of slam poets who have found it difficult to perform since many venues are no longer doing live shows.
Morton Theatre chose to highlight Black and African American lives specifically because of the connection to the theater’s history, Brazzle said. Monroe Bowers “Pink” Morton built the theater in 1910 and it became a center for Black life in Athens. It is also the first Black-owned vaudeville theater in America, according to New Georgia Encyclopedia.
The board wanted the awards to reflect the significance of the theater’s history, Brazzle said. The board also wanted to show they’re aware of the current political and social climate and aware they have an obligation to make sure the theater’s mission lives on.
“The Morton Theatre...what it was created for, was to really give Black artists in the South an opportunity to express themselves [and] have community,” Brazzle said. “We felt it was on us to not be silent during this time.”
