As the school year rolls around, it’s important to find ways to take healthy breaks between your studying. A great way to recuperate is by grabbing a bucket of buttery popcorn and catching a movie with friends at one of Athens’ many movie theaters.
University Cinema 16
Located within Epps Bridge Centre, University Cinema 16 offers a variety of movies for viewers in 2D and 3D. This theater includes an Outtakes Kitchen + Bar and deals on tickets for matinees and college students. It is handicap accessible and offers assisted listening that includes closed captions and descriptive audio.
It is home to the Georgia Theater Xtreme, which offers a clear picture on large format screen, Dolby Atmos surround sound and reserved luxury seating, according to its website.
Promotionals include ‘‘Bargain Tuesdays’’ where tickets cost $6 at any GTC location all day and free admission to watch University of Georgia football games on the big screen on a first-come, first-serve basis.The theater is also hosting the 2023 Studio Ghibli Fest, which runs until November.
Beechwood Cinema
Located in the Beechwood Shopping Center, this theater offers a variety of deals for moviegoers. This GTC theater location also has an Outtakes Kitchen + Bar, luxury seats, deals on tickets for matinees and college students, is handicap accessible and offers assisted listening. This location also offers “Bargain Tuesdays.”
“Flashback Cinema” happens each Sunday and Wednesday where a classic film is played. Tickets for the matinee premier are $6. For the night showings, tickets are $6 for children and seniors and $9 for adults.
B&B Theatres Athens 12
B&B Theatres Athens 12, located on Lexington Road, is the newest addition to Athens, opening in 2022. It offers viewers food and drinks beyond popcorn and candy including burgers, flatbreads and hot dogs.
Ticket prices vary based on age and showtime. On Tuesdays it offers “Treat Yourself Tuesday!” where ticket costs are reduced to $6 per person with possible amenity upcharges upon request.
At least once a month, Retro Night allows viewers to watch classic films on the big screen for a standard admission fee of $7. If you are a Backstage Pass member, it costs $5.
The location has various types of theaters within its facility. ScreenPLAY! is a movie theater and a playground combined. Catered to children ages two through eight, this theater is designed to allow younger kids to experience the “magic of the movies,” according to its website.
The Lyric auditorium is a tribute to the first B&B Theatres location, complete with richly colored wall curtains, wood grain floors and tray tables affixed to each of the heated leather recliners. Lyric has indie showings, art house films and award winning movies.
The Max Relax auditorium provides comfort with its heated, electric leather lounge chairs, allowing guests to get cozy while watching the film.
The theater is available for birthday parties and private event hosting.
Ciné
Located on Hancock Avenue in downtown Athens, Ciné fosters an intimate atmosphere for moviegoers with it smaller facility and smaller auditoriums. This theater is often known for screening new indie and art house films alongside major blockbuster releases.
Ciné offers a local take on entertainment as it offers movies by independent filmmakers, film festival discoveries and local productions. The facility also hosts concerts in its Ciné Lab. At The BarCafé, it serves many locally-made beverages and snacks.
Ciné announced season three of its drive-in theater, which will be on Friday nights. Cost of admission is $50 for one vehicle with four or more people, $30 for one vehicle with up to three people and $12 for one bicycle.
Hours of operation for Ciné differ from larger chain theaters, as they are not open until later in the day.