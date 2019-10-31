Curl up on the couch with friends this Halloween and watch some classic spooky season movies. If you’re not a fan of traditional horror movies but still love Halloween, here are some movies compiled by The Red & Black which are friendly to those who don't like to be scared.
‘Beetlejuice’
In this classic Tim Burton film, young Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis play Barbara and Adam Maitland, die in a car accident after going into town. The couple only realizes they’re dead, when they notice they are bound to their home. When the Deetz family buys the Maitland’s home, played by Catherine O'Hara, Jeffrey Jones and Winona Ryder, the Maitlands attempt to scare them away without success. Their attempts to scare the new family attract Beetlejuice, played by Michael Keaton, an unpredictable spirit whose help doesn’t go as the Maitlands planned. This movie combines comedy and spookiness for a perfect Halloween film.
‘Hocus Pocus’
After moving to Salem, Massachusetts, highschooler Max Dennison explores an abandoned house with his little sister Dani and their new friend, Allison. After ignoring a superstitious story Allison tells him, Max accidentally frees a coven of evil witches known as the Sanderson sisters, who are played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy.With the help of a magical cat named Binx, the kids must steal the witches' book of spells to stop them from becoming immortal. This Disney classic is perfect for those who enjoy witches, spells and potions.
‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’
In this cult classic musical, high school sweethearts Brad, Barry Bostwick, and Janet, Susan Sarandon, end up getting a flat tire during a storm. The couples discovers the mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, played by Tim Curry, who is a transvestite scientist and decide to go in. As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker and a creepy butler. Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: a muscular man named "Rocky." During Halloween, sometimes there are live performances of the movie where attendees dresses up and can be called on stage to participate in the show. If you’d rather watch the movie in the comfort of your home, have a costume viewing party to prepare for Halloween.
‘Young Frankenstein’
Dr. Frederick Frankenstein, portrayed by Gene Wilder, learns he has inherited his infamous grandfather's estate in Transylvania. After arriving at the castle, Dr. Frankenstein soon begins to recreate his grandfather's experiments with the help of servants Igor and Inga, and the timid Frau Blücher. After he creates his own monster, called Frankenstein, new complications arise and Dr. Frankenstien and his servants must get the monster under control. Gene Wilder portrays the humorous and dramatic role perfectly as the unhinged scientist, and the film is a ride from start to finish, without jump scare involved throughout the film.
‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone’
If you read all the “Harry Potter” books, then you’ll most likely love the movies as well. The first “Harry Potter” film is an adaptation of the first book, where Harry, played by Daniel Radcliffe, learns on his 11th birthday, he is the orphaned son of two powerful wizards and possesses unique magical powers of his own. He is summoned from his life as an unwanted child to become a student at Hogwarts, an English boarding school for wizards. He meets several friends who become his closest allies and help him discover the truth about his parents' mysterious deaths. Although this is not a typical Halloween movie, magic, wizards and other aspects that are in tune with Halloween abound.
