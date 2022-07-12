Summer is slowing down, and students, staff and new residents of the Athens area are moving in. Finding unique furniture, gently used decor and stylish clothes in local thrift stores is a great way to make the transition back to Athens.
The Red & Black compiled a list of local second-hand stores around Athens to help Athenians fill apartments sustainably and on a budget.
Atlanta Mission Athens Thrift Store
Located on 2415 Jefferson Road, Atlanta Mission strives to support and serve those experiencing homelessness and began as a soup kitchen in Atlanta in 1938. They have gently used furniture, clothes, books, media and electronics. Atlanta Mission is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is closed on Sundays.
Project Safe Thrift Store
Project Safe is a non-profit organization working to end domestic violence. They were founded in Athens, GA in the late 70s and early 80s by volunteer organizations and a group of University of Georgia law students. They carry furniture, clothes, books and media. Located at 995 Hawthorne Avenue #7, Project Safe’s thrift store is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is closed on Sundays.
Athens Habitat ReStore East & West
Located at two locations across Athens, Athens Habitat ReStore East is at 532 Barber Street and West is at 4125 Atlanta Highway. Their mission is to help create new housing in the Athens area and carry furniture, building supplies, home decor, appliances and decor. They are open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and are closed on Sundays and Mondays.
St. Mary’s Auxiliary Thrift Store
Led by volunteers, St. Mary’s Auxiliary Thrift Store specializes in gently used fine merchandise and antiques. They are open Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and are closed Tuesdays and Sundays. St. Mary’s is located at 2156 West Broad Street and all proceeds go to benefit St. Mary’s hospital in Athens.