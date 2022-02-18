There has never been a performance from the University of Georgia dance department dedicated to the celebration of Black History Month. Until now.
“UBUNTU,” which means “I am because we are,” will be performed on Friday, Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 26 at 2:30 p.m. in the New Dance Theatre.
Creating and celebrating together
Jason Aryeh, the show’s director and dance lecturer at UGA, was born and raised in Accra, Ghana. His cultural background and experience as the only faculty member of color inspired him to spearhead “UBUNTU.”
“I took this project on because I just didn't see any other faculty taking up their projects. So, it was important for me as the only person of color [in the department] to actually do something different and also create a performance opportunity for students of color to also feel celebrated at some point,” Aryeh said.
Alyssa Dula, a junior Spanish education major and dance minor, is one of those excited students.
“[The dance] gives me joy, to be honest. It gives me joy and helps me have passion for this,” Dula said. “I feel close to the people I'm dancing with and I just feel happy to be involved, to be a part of it and to be able to express myself through the movement that he’s given us.”
“UBUNTU” celebrates Black history through storytelling but also spreads a message of inclusivity and equality. Aryeh defined Ubuntu as “I am what I am because of who we all are. All of us [are] in the pot cooking, it’s not just one person and two people and three — no, it’s everybody.”
The production of the performance symbolizes this. With the help of numerous collaborators including UGA’s Multicultural Services and Programs Office, Brenau University dancers and the East Athens Educational Dance Center, Black history will be commemorated on stage.
Capturing emotions, breaking molds
A certain emotional depth is needed to perform the dances. To help his students portray this, Aryeh asks them to look at “many different research projects that we bring into life in different pieces.”
Research on the history and stories surrounding lynching and African American spirituals are examples of the types of projects students worked on. Other production elements like costumes were also carefully selected to help convey history.
“Our outfits do play a huge role in portraying our message. One of the pieces we're doing [is] kind of, like, life as a slave and how they had to struggle and fight through. For that piece, we're wearing these plastic shorts,” junior dance and journalism double major, Hadiya Williams, said. “From what our director has told us, the shorts were used to give to slaves when they were bringing them on the ship from Africa to here. So, I just feel like that is so symbolic of the pain and carelessness that they were treated with at that time.”
Putting “UBUNTU” on also signifies a new direction for the university’s dance department. Freshman dance major Abby Schulze said representation in the dance community is limited in “traditional” concerts because of stereotypes, and the upcoming show is changing the focus of UGA’s dance community.
Schulze said steroetypes in dance are prevalent and stem from certain dance forms such as ballet’s European origins. She said a “thin, slim, light boned” body type is often desired, which isn’t representative of all people and results in mostly white dancers being featured.
“I don't think that that makes you a better dancer at all. I think it's actually the opposite … having stronger muscles and a better build and a variety of different people really makes dance what it is,” Schulze said.
'Listening, growth and respect'
Increasing diversity and celebrations of various cultures in dance is something students want to see more of.
“UGA is a primarily white institution and maybe continuing to honor other cultures and [having] that representation could … encourage some other students to be interested in joining the school,” Dula said. “It also just helps the environment feel more communal and not so separate or tense.”
To Williams, “UBUNTU” gives people in Athens the chance to know how Black students “feel being in a university where we’re surrounded by people who are not like us, who don’t have the same culture.”
Aryeh and Williams both believe “UBUNTU” could go beyond simply being a performance and make an impact, whether that be through sparking conversation or inspiring greater education.
“My goal is to generate conversations. I have pieces that [are] going to warm their hearts. I have pieces that [are] going to put them into tears. I have pieces [that are] going to create a lot of conversations as to who we are and how far we’ve come with race and diversity. My supporting goal here is to include listening and growth and respect. The work that we're doing here is ongoing, it’s collaborative, it's organic and it's ever-evolving,” Aryeh said.