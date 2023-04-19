On the evening of April 18, Mt. Joy, a five-piece indie rock band based in Los Angeles, visited The Classic Center, greeted by a full house of dedicated fans.
The band consists of lead vocalist and guitarist Matt Quinn, guitarist Sam Cooper, drummer Sotiris Eliopoulos, pianist Jackie Miclau and bassist Michael Byrnes.
Although this was the band’s first headlining show in Athens, the group performed at Terrapin Beer Co. in October 2021, accompanying Trampled by Turtles.
After completing their third album, “Orange Blood,” in 2022, the band set off on tour. Their other albums include “Mt. Joy,” released in 2018 and “Rearrange Us,” released in 2020.
“This is my fourth time seeing [Mt. Joy]. I think they're a really good band. I think they're rising up to the top in terms of alternative music. I'm excited to see what they show us tonight,” Sam Swanger, University of Georgia psychology major, said ahead of the concert.
Swanger was not the only consistent fan as many avid listeners were dispersed in the crowd.
“I've seen them on every album… They're my favorite people to see live. This is the closest I’ve been [to the stage] by far,” said Claire Porcher, a junior finance and business analytics major at UGA.
Almost every seat in The Classic Center was filled, from the pit to the mezzanine, accommodating every excited fan.
As soon as a countdown appeared on the screen ahead of the show, the crowd roared in excitement. The band opened with the song “Lemon Tree,” illuminated by yellow and orange lights to encapsulate the spirit of the “Orange Blood” album.
The performance was accompanied by a hypnotic, animated background projected behind the band. The only song without a multicolored display was “Younger Days,” which was performed solo by Quinn, lead singer and guitarist. Quinn said the song had been requested by an audience member and was not usually played on their setlist.
In the first hour of the concert, the lead singer also gathered a few audience members to ‘call the Dawgs.’ fully embracing the college town spirit. Quinn even wore a UGA T-shirt.
The first hour was filled with many new songs such as “Orange Blood” and “Bathroom Light.” The crowd never failed to groove to the band’s performance.
“My favorite song at the moment would probably be ‘Orange Blood’ because that beat is [unlike] anything I've ever heard in my life,” Avery Graff said at the show.
Graff drove all the way from Sewanee, Tennessee for the concert, joining her sister, Sara Graff, a junior public relations and fashion merchandising double major at UGA.
“[Mt. Joy’s] concerts are one of the most personable experiences you can have. They make it so intimate and they have such good vibes,” Sara Graff said.
In the second half, My. Joy played fan-favorites, including “Dirty Love,” “Strangers,” “I’m Your Wreck,” “Julia” and “Silver Lining.” Songs like “Jenny Jenkins,” “Death” and “Johnson Song” seemed to get everyone involved with their catchy, simple-phrased choruses.
Fans from near and far sang along to almost every word at the packed Tuesday night performance, uniting the crowd with an energetic show. It wasn’t Mt. Joy’s first time in Athens, and for the crowd in attendance, hopefully not their last.