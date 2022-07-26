Every year, billions of people prepare to celebrate the Islamic New Year, also called the Hijri New Year or Arabic New Year, which marks the start of Awal Muharram, which is the first month in the Islamic calendar. Each year it follows the lunar patterns of the month and is a different day than the previous year. For 2022 in the United States, it begins on the evening of July 28 and ends on July 29.
The calendar is important to the religion and dates Muslim events like Ramadan, which is a month of fasting and self-reflection, Eid Al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan and Hajj, which marks the date when Muslims make the sacred pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia.
The Islamic New Year marks Hijrah, when the Prophet Muhammad and his several other companions reached Medina from Mecca in order to escape persecution in 622 A.D. This day was chosen by the second caliph, Umar ibn al-Khattab in 639 A.D. as the beginning of the new year.
This year is 1443 AH, or anno Hegirae, which means “in the year of the Hijrah”, and it will turn 1444 AH at the stroke of midnight on July 30.
Celebrated by a period of religious gatherings and spiritual singing, activities and customs, the New Year is a public holiday in most Islamic countries. It is also a time of self-reflection and focusing on bringing peace to one’s past and focusing on gratitude and character.
Celebrating the day looks different for different groups of Muslims. For the first ten days, Shia Muslims mourn the death of Husayn ibn Ali, Prophet Muhammad’s grandson. He was targeted during a battle in 680 A.D. during the most peaceful month of the year – violence and bloodshed is especially shunned during Awal Muharram. His death sent millions of Muslims into an outrage over this shocking event.
Shia Muslims wear all black during the ten days, refrain from listening to music, visit the mosque to attend spiritual prayers and don’t attend events like weddings during this grieving period in honor of Husayn’s memory. On the 10th day, Shias are also known to take to the streets barefoot to chant and perform self-flagellation until blood is drawn to replicate and honor the sufferings of Husayn.
For Sunni Muslims, they celebrate the 10th day in remembrance of how the religious leader Moses led Israel through the Red Sea and won victory over the Egyptian Pharaoh. However, both groups celebrate the time of year with family and friends. On the 10th day, some Sunnis will go through a voluntary fast in order to be rewarded by Allah.
Different parts of the world celebrate the day differently as well. On the day of the New Year in Jeddah, a city in Saudi Arabia, drinking a glass of milk is traditional to bring purity to the year ahead. Molokhia, a traditional jute leaf dish, is eaten to keep the year ahead “green”.
Food is a central part of any culture, and the New Year brings many delicious recipes to the table. Zarda rice is a combination of rice, sugar and saffron and chicken haleem, made from chicken, broken wheat and chana dal, or split chickpeas are some traditional dishes.
The Islamic New Year is a day of remembrance, honoring the beginnings and history of the Islam religion. The celebration may look different among different types of Muslims, cities and countries, but ultimately it is a time of family, friends and self, even non-Muslims take this time to reflect on the year so far and look forward to the next chapter.