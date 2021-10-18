Despite ongoing construction in the University of Georgia’s psychology building, the mural “The World at Large” will maintain its current position in the psychology 164 suite, formerly the Willson Center for Humanities and Arts office, as part of a new working-teaching space.
The mural, originally created for the Willson Center office, was painted by Art Rosenbaum, professor emeritus of drawing and painting at UGA’s Lamar Dodd School of Art. The mural depicts various students and colleagues, focusing specifically upon those connected with the humanities and arts.
Visual history
Rosenbaum obtained his bachelor’s degree and Master of Fine Arts from Columbia University and had a Fulbright Grant, which allowed him to paint in France before launching his teaching career at the University of Iowa. He then came to UGA, where he became the first Wheatley Professor in Fine Arts.
Betty Jean Craige, the director of the Willson Center at the time, first reached out to Rosenbaum about creating the mural. Rosenbaum said he made some preliminary sketches, including one in charcoal that is on display at the Georgia Museum of Art, before the painting process began.
“When the opportunity to do murals has arisen, that’s been of interest — very attractive to me … to tell a story, animate a space,” Rosenbaum said.
The mural itself is an incredibly detailed project, containing both Georgia history and important contributors to the arts at UGA.
Figures represented in the piece include the former dean of Franklin College of Arts and Sciences, along with students Rosenbaum worked with both in Athens and abroad in Cortona, Italy. Rosenbaum also included colleagues who were poets, writers and musicians.
“I was kind of an observer with a brush of this sweep of history,” Rosenbaum said of the piece.
His colleague, Gary Green, who also named the piece, described it as being representative of life, people, places, cultures and technology, while Rosenbaum said that he hoped to create an extension of the work that would be done in the room it was being placed in.
An enduring piece of art
Megan L. Mittelstadt, the director of UGA’s Center for Teaching and Learning, said in an email to The Red & Black that a requirement of renovating the space in the psychology building was that the mural be preserved where it was originally painted.
Rosenbaum explained that he created the mural specifically for its space in the psychology building, even going so far as to match the lighting of the room and adjusting the proportions of the figures to be best viewed in the small space.
“We investigated a number of different options, moving it or keeping it there … We thought that it was best for the painting and it just kind of made sense to keep it where it’s at. It was painted for that space and it fits nicely there,” said Annelies Mondi, the deputy director of the Georgia Museum of Art.
The mural will be protected while construction is conducted in the space, which has been redesigned specifically to accommodate the artwork.
A conservator will then handle anything that involves the painting, such as removing it to do any necessary touch-ups, before reinstalling the mural.
The new space will be used as a working-teaching studio as a part of UGA’s upcoming “quality enhancement plan,” which places emphasis on active learning. As a result, Mittelstadt said that groups of 30 instructors and students will cycle through the room, greatly increasing the mural’s exposure.
Both Mondi and Rosenbaum expressed excitement about the chance for the mural to reach more people due to the renovation of the space.
“It’s a wonderful work of art,” Mondi said. “A wonderful thing for the university to have.”