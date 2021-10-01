The sounds of a mini live music festival radiated in the air as hundreds of feet shuffled around Tate Plaza throughout the day on Thursday.
A lineup of six different performers took the outdoor stage facing Tate Student Center from 9:15 a.m. to 5:15 p.m., showcasing the Music Business Program at the University of Georgia. These artists included Sophia Barkhouse, Lane Marie, Midnight Mac, Sarah Mootz, Balistix, Shine and OS3.
The event was put on by the ambassadors of MBUS to raise awareness for the Music Business Certificate program that is catered towards students looking to work in the music industry.
“Essentially what we are is getting a minor but a little less credit hours. [The certificate] is something that anybody can do alongside any major — whatever they're studying,” Gabriella Delliponti, the ambassador president of the Music Business Program, said.
All of the acts were involved in the program somehow, whether as a current, aspiring or graduated student. Each act was chosen through an application and selection process.
An aspiring student of the certificate program Ethan Faulkner, who goes by the stage name Balistix, said he took the chance to try out for the showcase as soon as it was announced in one of his classes.
“I was really humbled to be able to perform today. This is one of the first live performances I’ve had in two years — I was really excited when I got accepted,” said Faulkner, a professional beatboxer who ranked fourth place in the 2019 American Beatbox Championship.
According to Faulkner, the foot traffic traversing around Tate Plaza was even more exciting because he is used to performing for other beatboxers.
“Being able to perform in front of people who are [not] beatboxers is amazing because some people think beatboxing is a party gimmick, but it’s really evolved into its own art form, its own niche,” Faulkner said.
The beatboxer plans to apply to the certificate program this month. In the meantime, he is taking a few introductory music business classes. These classes range from how to mix music to the inner workings of the touring business, one of which is taught by a producer, according to Faulkner.
“It’s all crucial information and knowledge I’ve always wanted to learn as an artist that wants to do this full time,” Faulkner said.
As the certificate application opens and applications are sent in for 100 students to be admitted, Faulkner hopes there is another opportunity to perform at a showcase by MBUS in the near future.
“What’s the point of living if you’re not doing something you’re passionate about? You could be the next superstar, you never know,” Faulkner said.