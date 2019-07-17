With August quickly approaching and classes coming with, it may feel like summer is slipping right through your fingertips. There is still a ways to go, however, and with these next few weeks comes five music acts that are worth checking out before summer ends.
CannonandtheBoxes
The experimental singer-songwriter group will be performing at the 40 Watt Club this Saturday. The group, consisting of University of Georgia students Cannon Rogers, Ian Kinney and Matt Megginson, will be performing its lineup of genre-bending folk-punk music for anyone in town on the 20th.
Ex Hex
American rock trio Ex Hex hits the iconic Athens venue with openers Spider Bags and Nihilist Cheerleader. The group hits, including “Don’t Wanna Lose” and “Cosmic Cave,” encompass rocking guitar riffs, anthemic lyrics and head bobbing melodies for any rock fan. The event is for those 18 and older.
Caroline Aiken
The folk-rock artist will be taking a stop at The Foundry this July performing some of her acoustic hits with her band playing backup. Aiken, an Atlanta native, will be taking over the venue with her whimsical vocals and guitar strumming on July 24.
Heart of Pine
The country and folk four-piece group consisting of Steven Bagwell, Travis Richardson, Curt Spell and Burton Hood will be performing at Nowhere Bar on July 25. Be sure to catch the group’s crooning and guitar strumming through its set. The event is for those 21 and over.
Sigh in July Music and Arts Festival
Athens is known for its music festivals and will have one more to close out the summer months with Sigh in July. With 20 performers in its two-day lineup, festival-goers will have plenty to listen to with a variety of genres. The event will feature Universal Sigh, Funk You, The Orange Constant and more.
