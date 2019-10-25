Cities characterized by creative individuals, such as Hollywood and Nashville, showcase their claim to fame with a walk of fame. The Athens music scene will finally get its chance after approval for a music walk of fame, located downtown where many iconic music venues are housed from the 40 Watt Club, Morton Theatre and Georgia Theatre.
The Athens Cultural Art Commission is in charge of the walk and many other public art projects in the city. ACAC started the project with user group meetings comprised of “people who have knowledge of the music industry here,” Didi Dunphy, program supervisor at the Lyndon House Arts Center, said.
Velena Vego, talent buyer at 40 Watt Club, has attended a few of the meetings the group has had so far. She is excited to get the project started and hopes the walk of fame will be finished so all the artists featured will have the chance to see their plaque. The first 10 plaques are scheduled for completion in June 2020, Dunphy said.
Groups like, Widespread Panic, the B-52s and R.E.M. will likely be among the project’s first installment of 10 plaques because “they’re the ones everyone knows,” Vego said.
While these bands are all from the latter half of the 20th century, the committee will also consider artists and other music contributors from further back on the Athens music scene timeline.
Dunphy said the committee has weighed options without limitations.
“It does not mean you have to have been born here or gone to school here,” Dunphy said. “The general consensus is really about a contribution to the richness and identity of Athens.”
Each musician, recording studio or event recognized on the walk will have a plaque dedicated to them. ACAC put out an open call for Athens artists to submit designs for the plaques. At the next user group meeting, which hasn’t been announced yet, attendees will vote on the design to be used for the duration of the project.
Once the design and the first 10 artists are picked, those plaques will be scattered along the walk to establish the route rather than lined along a single block.
“It’s a project that’s been in the hearts of many people for a long time,” Dunphy said. “So, it looks like it’s actually going to happen.”
