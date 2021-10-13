The opening nights of the University of Georgia Performing Arts Center’s 25th anniversary season will take place this Thursday and Friday. After a year and a half of online events with little to no audience members, two groups will perform live at Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall.
Indie-pop strings group Time for Three will perform on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. The classically trained trio combines strings with vocal harmonization to form a unique sound.
On Friday at 8 p.m., the Doric String Quartet will perform with pianist Jonathan Biss for the annual Payne Memorial Concert, which honors former Dean of the Franklin College of Arts and Sciences William Jackson “Jack” Payne.
According to a press release, Payne founded the Franklin College Chamber Music Series in 1978. The concert is free of charge in his honor.
The quartet is based out of England and will play works with accompaniment from Biss, an American pianist. The performance will include pieces from composers Beethoven, Bartók and Elgar, according to the press release.
The quartet’s performance was originally to be held on Oct. 5, but because of international travel delays caused by the pandemic, it was postponed to this Friday, according to the UGA Performing Arts Center’s website.
While face coverings and social distancing measures will not be enforced for the two performances, the UGA Performing Arts Center strongly encourages the use of face coverings. As of this semester, the center has resumed regular operations.
Tickets are required for both events and can be found online at the center’s website. Thursday’s concert’s tickets range from $30-$50, while Friday’s show will be free of charge.
According to the press release, the opening nights mark the start of the UGA Performing Arts Center’s 25th anniversary. The celebratory season will culminate in April and May of 2022, with performances by six-time Tony Award winning Broadway singer Audra McDonald and the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.
“We are beyond ready to have a steady stream of performers on our stages, and to reward them with applause,” UGA Performing Arts Center director Jeffrey Martin said in the press release. “As we gather together this season, we will tap into the power of the arts to unite us, to heal us, and to help us navigate the many difficult emotions we have been feeling."