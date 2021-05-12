Ramadan is recognized as the Islamic month of fasting, but for Muslims, it’s about much more. It’s the holiest month of the year during which Muslims all around the world concentrate on cultivating their relationship with Allah, practicing generosity and recognizing the temporary nature of material things.
But as with every other aspect of normal life, COVID-19 changed everything.
This is the second year Ramadan has been observed during the pandemic, and Muslims have felt the consequences.
The origins of Ramadan
Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar, which follows the lunar cycle. It’s a special time for Muslims because it’s celebrated as the month in which the Quran, Islam’s holy book, was first revealed to the Prophet Muhammad.
Kenneth Honerkamp, an Islam and Sufism professor at the University of Georgia who converted to Islam in his 20s, said that all religions are “transformative” experiences that work to better individuals. In Islam, Ramadan is all about becoming a better Muslim and a developing one’s relationship with the divine.
“Islam in a sense is first an affirmation that there is only one divine principle behind all the multitude of manifestation,” Honerkamp said. “After that, it's an application and a turning towards transformation. So if you look at Ramadan as a transformative thing, it's quite easy to see.”
Honerkamp is referring to the practice of fasting, which for Muslims means abstaining themselves from food, water, sexual intercourse and even telling lies from sunrise to sunset. Ramadan is meant to be both an exterior and interior fast, where one fasts both their body and their soul. It’s a time of self-reflection in which Muslims concentrate less on material pleasures and remember their own good fortune.
“On the one hand, it's an exterior change to change your behavior in the world. But on the other hand, it's an interior change, because you change how you think and where you turn your attention,” Honerkamp said. “Millions and millions of people … they're fasting all the time because they can't find food. … So voluntarily fasting helps us to remember what it feels like for other people to be hungry.”
Ramadan in the pandemic
For many Muslims, Ramadan includes frequent and lengthy visits to the mosque. Mosques typically have communal gatherings to break fasts together at sunset in a meal known as iftar. They also host long late night prayers known as tarawih, in which the goal is to recite the entire Quran by the end of the month.
Ramadan isa month that Muslims spend with their community and family. For UGA freshman Yasmine Sabere, her Ramadans were typically spent in Morocco with her relatives.
“It included large family iftars, going to the mosque, going out at night to get ice cream,” Sabere, a finance major, said. “Stuff that’s not safe to do now.”
In response to the pandemic, most mosques closed. The communal meals, prayers and lectures were not possible amidst COVID-19.
Fahid Ahmed, a UGA junior majoring in management information systems, said the shutdown of mosques and the loss of community during Ramadan was a hard pill to swallow. Even though Ahmed’s mosque and many others made an effort to shift things online, it was not the same.
“A lot of people felt demotivated because the masjid is the central entity in our community,” Ahmed said. “It extends to their homes.”
Despite the loss of these communal aspects, however, the Muslim community has still prevailed during Ramadan. For example, Athens’ Al-Huda Islamic Center — in wake of being unable to host communal iftars at sundown — puts together the meals in boxes for Muslims in Athens, especially for students. The tradition of generosity during Ramadan continues.
Honerkamp also noted that the shutdown of mosques did not anger the general Muslim community as it did with other religious communities.
“In Islam, the health and well being of each individual comes first,” Honerkamp said. “Pray at home. That's fine. It's better. It's more healthy and it'll protect you and your family and your neighbors. Within Islam, that's a completely logical discussion to have with people. People don't say, ‘Oh, why are you stopping me from going to the mosque? Why are you limiting my rights?’”
Ahmed was proud of the way the Muslim community dealt with the pandemic, even though it was not the most ideal way to spend Ramadan.
“So many people have died, especially in the Muslim community ... especially in India and Bangladesh,” Ahmed said. “I think the Muslim community has done a really good job of taking the pandemic seriously, keeping the masjid closed. We are obligated to God, but you also have a duty to protect your communities.”
Sabere said that she’s actually been able to focus more on her spirituality and relationship with Allah during COVID-19.
“For me, it's honestly been a lot better than anticipated,” Sabere said. “I feel like with the past quarantine and just Ramadan this year, there’s been a lot more time to pray and read [the] Quran and prepare meals for iftar.”
Honerkamp chose to focus on the positive developments that arose from the pandemic, such as streaming lectures online so that they’re available to the general public rather than whomever is able to come to the mosque at night. He also echoed Sabere in finding that Muslims were able to concentrate more on their relationship with Allah than anything else during these past two Ramadans.
“Some people from the community would go and spend the last 10 days [of Ramadan] in seclusion,” Honerkamp said. “They would take a spiritual retreat. So with COVID, it's almost like all of Ramadan is a spiritual retreat. It's a kind of way of recharging the batteries, turning again to essentials, turning to the goal of hopefully energizing our engaged humanity, so that we can appreciate our brothers and sisters and all the aspects of creation.”