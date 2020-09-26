On Sept. 25, the Classic Center held a pop-up outdoor movie night at the 440 Foundry Pavilion. The night’s movie was “Office Space,” a comedy about the office work experience.
The event was hosted by both Classic Entertainment and the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce. Their promise was to “present an outdoor cinema experience you can feel good about attending,” according to their website. The event was socially distanced with isolated “pods” available for purchase for at least two patrons at a time. Here was my experience at the event.
The last day to buy tickets was the Wednesday just before the event. Tickets were available as early as Sept. 9. There were two sets of options for tickets: a “cubicle” package which started at $20 for a pod, and an “office” package that came with chairs and an iced bucket of beer. Before entering, guests had to sign an affidavit disclosing any potential health and safety concerns, which was presented at the entrance.
I walked across the Classic Center to 440 Foundry Pavilion. After presenting my affidavit, I was shown my pod, which was a section of floor marked by tape, and given a free bag of popcorn. The “office” pods offered complimentary beer koozies on each chair. Each pod was kept at least six feet apart from each other.
One of the first things I experienced was Avery Deakins’ rendition of Stevie Wonder’s song “Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours.” The music helped tie us over and entertain the audience until the movie started.
Most of the people showed up after 8:30 p.m. Every member of the audience was required to come masked. The staff kept their masks on through the showing, but I noticed a few of the audience members had removed theirs once they entered their pods. Some chose to come with blankets or their own personal chairs, but anyone who needed chairs were provided with some, Haley Fort, Classic Center entertainment coordinator, said.
Each pod featured a list of concessions that could be bought at a nearby stand. All of the classic movie trappings were available: soda, bottled water, candy, popcorn, chips, soft-pretzels and even a selection of alcohol. A staff member eventually began to walk around with a cooler of alcohol and let customers buy drinks while remaining in their seats.
The movie began at 9:00 p.m. I stood at the very back, but the screen was perfectly visible. The lights were dimmed; the hosts had chosen the right point at night where everything was properly dark. The sound was loud and clear, andthe people were quiet and respectful towards others’ experience. I found it was easy to enjoy the movie and get caught up in the laughter.
Overall, I thought it was a pleasant experience. It felt like a classic outdoor movie experience while remaining safe. I would definitely be interested in going back; however, I would be sure to bring my own chair if I went with the cheapest option. The floor is not forgiving.
