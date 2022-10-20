For many University of Georgia freshmen, the beginning of college marks a search for community on campus. For those who are part of underrepresented groups, it can be especially difficult to find a true sense of belonging in Athens. The National Council of Negro Women offers a chance for Black students to connect with each other.
UGA’s chapter of the NCNW inducted 24 new members on Sunday, Oct. 9.
According to its website, the NCNW is an “organization of organizations” made up of 300 campus and community-based sections and 32 national women’s organizations that enlighten, inspire and connect over 2,000,000 people.
The UGA chapter’s goal is to lead, develop, unify and advocate for Black women on campus. Since the NCNW came to UGA, membership and engagement in the organization have dwindled and grown in waves. The UGA chapter has grown into a thriving student organization with 45 active members this year.
Sa’Chel Drinkard, a senior nutritional sciences major, is the vice president of the NCNW at UGA.
“When I came on campus as a freshman, I went to involvement fairs to know what was offered on campus,’’ Drinkard said. “This one stuck out to me because it’s the only non-Greek organization on campus that’s catered towards Black women at UGA.”
Destiny Hartwell, a senior journalism major who serves as the member relations chair, joined the organization when she first got to UGA.
“NCNW was full of women who looked like me,” Hartwell said. “It was a way for me to get to know people, especially when coming here I didn’t really know anyone.”
Drinkard and Hartwell said they were also interested in community service and volunteering, and the organization offered plenty of opportunities for them to get involved. The NCNW frequently volunteers at Heard Park and Community Center, formerly the East Athens Community Center, with elementary and middle school-aged children. They participate in different activities like playing games and doing arts and crafts.
On campus, the organization hosts donation drives and fundraisers often related to women’s events or causes. Some examples are its current drive for breast cancer awareness and other fundraisers for Women’s Health Month and Women’s History Month.
In addition to community service, the NCNW puts on social and academic events, such as resume building workshops, empowerment panels, game nights, brunches and sleepovers. Drinkard said the group aims to organize one or two quality programs per month.
An aspiring physician’s assistant who also wants to start her own nutrition company, Drinkard believes NCNW has been beneficial to her future goals.
“I feel like being part of the executive board and part of the organization as a whole has enhanced my professionalism skills, it has increased my work ethic and it has just gotten me out of my shell,” Drinkard said.
As officers, Drinkard and Hartwell expressed their intent to keep the organization thriving after they graduate this spring, so new students can have the same experience they did.
“A goal is preparing the next group of girls and women to be able to take on these positions that I have and that our president has, so that they can continue the legacy of NCNW when we’re gone,” Hartwell said.