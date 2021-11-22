Those who have visited the State Botanical Garden of Georgia know that it is filled with beautiful flowers, lush greenery and serene wildlife. On Nov. 18, the Nature Ramblers gathered to celebrate the garden’s natural enclosures in their last meeting of the season.
The Nature Ramblers are a group of environmental enthusiasts and professionals who meet every Thursday morning to walk through the Botanical Garden property.
The group will usually meet at the Alice H. Richards Children’s Garden at 9 a.m. and begin by sharing nature writings of poetry or prose along with plant specimens that they have brought.
The Nov. 18 ramble was the last meeting of autumn –– the Ramblers will not meet again until spring, when the botanical garden thaws and the flowers start to bloom. Nearly 40 participants came to the ramble, which is more than the 20-30 attendees that are usually expected.
Linda Chafin, a retired conservation botanist, co-leads the Ramblers alongside Don Hunter and Dale Hoyt. Chafin started her tenure with the Ramblers as part of her position at the Botanical Garden, and has continued her role even after retirement.
“The mission of the garden is to educate the public about the beauty and value of plants,” Chafin said.
The Nature Ramblers originally came together in 2011 as a hiking group called the Circle of Hikers, but later transitioned into a slower-paced walking group with an emphasis on discussing the natural beauty around them.
Throughout their walk, the group stopped to identify and discuss a multitude of plants in excited tones. One member compared the small knots on a beech tree to a teenager’s acne, while another plucked a leaf of wild ginger, passing it through the group to smell.
However, the observations were far from surface level. The Ramblers include many scientific professionals, retired or otherwise, who shared their knowledge openly. Often, one member of the group would stop to point out a specimen of interest and call over another member for their expertise.
The Nature Ramblers include a botanist, a geologist and an environmental scientist, as well as hobbyists with specialties in entomology, forestry and other natural sciences.
Chafin believes the Ramblers attract such experts because of their collegial atmosphere, which encourages the spread of knowledge from member to member. That atmosphere often manifested as friendliness on the walk –– members were quick to share a joke or a conversation along with their expertise.
“It’s part social, part educational,” said Gary Crider, member of the Ramblers and an invasive plant control technician at the Botanical Garden.
As the ramble continued, the large group spread out, crisscrossing through fall foliage and small streams. Hunter photographed the rambler’s findings, taking such care that several times he fell behind the rest of the group.
“I shoot for the art’s sake, but also for science,” Hunter said.
Hunter’s photographs will be used for the group’s blog, a wellspring of information about Athens’ natural fauna and flora. A blog post written by Hoyt accompanies each ramble.
Ramblers are also vigilant to watch for dangers to the environment, including litter and invasive plants. Once, the group identified an unassuming weed as Chinese privet, an invasive plant species commonly found in the southern United States.
“[Chinese privet] can have a really big impact crowding out native plant species,” Crider said.
It was not long before a Rambler had uprooted the weed and carried it out of the garden.
Protecting Georgia’s ecosystem is a passion for many of the Ramblers. Chafin believes that education may be a key component to protecting the ecosystem.
“People value and love and will protect only the things that they know about. So, the more people that we can introduce to the amazing things that go on in nature, the better,” Chafin said.
The Botanical Garden, which is a division of the Public Service and Outreach office of the University of Georgia, has several other educational programs.
Cora Keber, director of education for the Botanical Garden, spoke about seeing the community participate in education and conservation.
“It’s really powerful how interested students are, of any age, to learn from and with each other,” Keber said.
Chafin shared a similar sentiment, specifically mentioning the UGA Invasive Species Club, a student-run conservation organization.
“We're constantly bombarded with this idea that the younger generations don’t care ... And then groups forming like [the Invasive Species Club] are just proof that they're going to be people continuing to care about saving natural areas and saving native species,” Chafin said.
For students who want to support the Botanical Garden, Keber recommends monetary donations, getting a Friends of the Garden membership, or participating in the Botanical Garden’s programs.
Although Chafin was disappointed that the season’s rambles have come to an end, she and the other Ramblers can spend the winter excited for March 3, when the first ramble of spring will meet to watch the plants emerge and the pollinators arrive for a new season.